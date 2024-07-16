Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland’s Championship rivals are reportedly looking to “balance the books” ahead of the new season

Sunderland Championship rivals Leeds United are braced for big-money bids for one of their top talents.

Wilfred Gnonto is the subject of transfer interest from Premier League clubs this summer after The Whites failed to win promotion back to the top-flight under German boss Daniel Farke in the play-offs last season.

Sunderland’s North East rivals Newcastle United are said to be weighing up a move for the winger if Miquel Almiron’s reported £30million move to Saudi Arabia goes through. Everton are also said to be extremely keen on a move for Gnonto during the summer window.

According to several reports, Leeds are “bracing” themselves for offers for Gnonto with the club looking to “balance the books” at Elland Road through player sales. TEAMtalk adds that the Championship club won’t accept lower than £25million for the versatile attacker. Their report also states that the player expects to move during the current window.