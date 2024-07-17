Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Championship club have been fined after a racist incident at Hillsborough

Championship club Sheffield Wednesday have been fined by the Football Association this week.

Sheffield Wednesday will have to pay £12,500 and the club has received a warning alongside an order to implement an “action plan for misconduct in relation to crowd control” following their Championship game against Coventry City last January.

Coventry City striker Kelsey Palmer was the subject of a racist gesture when the two sides met in their second-tier fixture earlier in the year. The culprit was identified and banned by Sheffield Wednesday. The Owls have now received sanctions from the authorities.

A statement from The FA read: “Sheffield Wednesday admitted that they failed to ensure their spectators and supporters (and anyone purporting to be supporters) conduct themselves in an orderly fashion during the 94th minute, and don’t use words or otherwise behave in an improper, offensive, abusive and insulting way, with an express or implied reference to ethnic origin, colour and race. “An independent Regulatory Commission imposed the club’s sanctions following a hearing and its written reasons for them can be read in full below,” the press release concluded.

Sheffield Wednesday’s statement added: “Following a robust investigation, the culprit was identified and subsequently brought to justice. In addition to the sentence imposed in a court of law, this person is now the subject of a lifetime ban from all Sheffield Wednesday fixtures and club events, with the opportunity to attend a rehabilitation programme in line with the EDI Code of Practice for all EFL Clubs after 10 years.

“As a community-focused, family football club, we reiterate our condemnation of the abhorrent actions of this individual. We have an ongoing responsibility to ensure that supporters, and anyone purporting to be supporters, conduct themselves in the right manner at all times whilst following the team, home and away. You can help too – all supporters can confidentially report any unlawful matchday incident in real time by texting 07526 166907.

“FA investigations also result in unnecessary costs, including the significant legal fees and financial sanctions that have to be absorbed by the club. Working side by side with all relevant authorities, we will continue the drive to weed out anyone who tarnishes the good name of Sheffield Wednesday.

“Strict sanctions are in place for breaches of Ground Regulations and/or the law and we underline our commitment to anti-discrimination by reinforcing the message of the ‘Owls Together’ campaign launched in 2023. Sheffield Wednesday make it absolutely clear - discriminatory abuse is illegal, offensive and will not be tolerated.”

Sunderland play Sheffield Wednesday at the Stadium of Light in the Championship on August 18, which will mark the Black Cats’ first home game of the league season.