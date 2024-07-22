Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Championship transfer news as Sunderland and their league rivals prepare for the new season.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cardiff boss Erol Bulut hopes the club will be able to make more new signings before their season opener against Sunderland next month.

The Bluebirds have made two additions this summer, bringing in midfielder Chris Willock and defender Callum Chambers on free transfers. Cardiff have also reportedly registered an interest in 21-year-old Manchester City midfielder Alex Robertson, who helped Portsmouth win promotion from League One last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neither Willock or Chambers were involved as Cardiff recorded a 3-0 win over German side Hamburg during their pre-season tour in Austria. Bulut’s side are now preparing for Tuesday’s friendly fixture against South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

When asked about the club’s new arrivals and transfer plans, Bulut said: "The new players, we couldn't use them yet. I hope, in the coming games, we are going to use them. And of course, with some new transfers, I think the team will be ready for the season."

Cardiff midfielder Ryan Wintle was left out of their squad which travelled to Austria, with the club set to listen to offers for the 27-year-old midfielder. Wintle made 42 Championship appearances during the 2023/24 season, with only defender Dimitrios Goutas (46) making more for the Bluebirds.

Sunderland will face Cardiff at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday, August 10 (12:30pm kick-off) as Regis Le Bris’ side begin the new campaign.