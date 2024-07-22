Dwight Yorke: Sunderland and Le Bris situation is 'worrying' - why didn’t they give me the job?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dwight Yorke made more than 50 appearances for Sunderland across a three-year spell at the Stadium of Light and has previously made clear that he would be interested in managing the club one day.

Former Sunderland star Dwight Yorke believes that Black Cats find themselves in a 'worrying' situation following the appointment of Regis Le Bris and has expressed surprise that he was not offered the head coach role.

The Trinidadian made more than 50 appearances for Sunderland across a three-year spell at the Stadium of Light, helping the Black Cats to promotion under his one-time Manchester United teammate Roy Keane in 2007.

Yorke has previously made it clear that would be interested in managing Sunderland one day but was far from optimistic when looking ahead to their 2024/2025 campaign.

"The Sunderland situation is a bit worrying," Yorke explained. "Sunderland have offered the job to someone who doesn't have the experience of competing in the Championship but may have slightly more experience as a manager than me.

"Often enough, we see those experienced managers struggle and the ones who are hungry, like me, can drive these clubs to success."

Despite his managerial experience being somewhat limited, Yorke was sacked by A-League side Macarthur FC following a 13-game stint, the 52-year-old 'doesn't know' why he was overlooked for the Sunderland job.

"They (Sunderland) clearly didn't want a good manager when I offered myself to them," Yorke said. "I don't know how I get overlooked.

"I know the Championship is a tough league, but I've played in it and won it, I know Sunderland as a club and my ambition of managing in the Premier League fits in with Sunderland's ambition to get promoted."

Sunderland begin the Championship season and Le Bris' tenure with a trip to Cardiff City on August 10th, hoping to enjoy a repeat of previous their visit to the Welsh capital when they beat Erol Bulut's side 2-0 in March.