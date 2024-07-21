Former £15k-per-week Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers man holds talks with League Two club after summer release
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Former Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers man Bradley Dack has spoken to League Two club Gillingham.
The attacking midfielder signed for the Black Cats under former head coach Tony Mowbray last summer but saw injuries hamper his one-season stay on Wearside before his eventual departure from the Academy of Light.
The former Gillingham man, who was rumoured to be earning around £15k-per-week, made just 16 Championship appearances under Mowbray, Michael Beale and later Mike Dodds. After his release, however, Dack has spoken to his former club.
Speaking to Kent Online, Gillingham boss Mark Bonner said: “I have spoken to him [Dack] but I have spoken to a lot of players in the last 10 days, so nothing other than some conversations. There is no more than that at the moment.
“We are looking to add in attacking positions, we are looking to add potentially in midfield because at the moment we are light but Robbie [McKenzie] has done really well in there.
“We have got lots to add to the squad at the moment but there is no real news on anybody coming in, nothing is imminent, but I have had a number of conversations with players that potentially we could add, just to find out if there is interest, if I like them, if I think they can come and make us better.
“Those conversations go on all the time and he is one of many that I have met in recent weeks,” Bonner concluded.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.