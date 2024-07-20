The very latest Sunderland injury and team news update ahead of CD Eldense friendly
Abdoullah Ba is stepping up his recovery from injury though he is highly unlikely to feature in Sunday night's friendly against CD Eldense at the Pinatar Arena.
Ba has missed all of Sunderland's pre-season friendlies so far with a knock but was involved in the club's open training session on Saturday evening. Ba warmed up fully with his team-mates before as he has done for much of this week, taking part in his individual session. Ba has been running and doing a lot of ball work, indicating that he should be able to return to competitive action before the end of pre-season.
Nectar Triantis was the only other absentee from the session, as he is not yet ready to rejoin the group with his own minor knock. As it stands, he looks to be behind Ba in his recovery. Alan Browne took part in the session in the searing heat, with those who started last night's 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest only doing a very light session. Browne should make his debut in tomorrow night's friendly, though it is more likely to be from the bench. Luis Hemir and Jay Matete, who both were not named in the squad on Friday night, also took a full part in the session and will likely be involved in some capacity on Sunday evening as the club close their tour of Spain.
Regis Le Bris is likely to heavily rotate his team from the start, with a debut for Simon Moore also a strong possibility.
