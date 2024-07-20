Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland have been training at their Spain base after last night’s draw with Nottingham Forest

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abdoullah Ba is stepping up his recovery from injury though he is highly unlikely to feature in Sunday night's friendly against CD Eldense at the Pinatar Arena.

Ba has missed all of Sunderland's pre-season friendlies so far with a knock but was involved in the club's open training session on Saturday evening. Ba warmed up fully with his team-mates before as he has done for much of this week, taking part in his individual session. Ba has been running and doing a lot of ball work, indicating that he should be able to return to competitive action before the end of pre-season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil Smith | james Copley

Nectar Triantis was the only other absentee from the session, as he is not yet ready to rejoin the group with his own minor knock. As it stands, he looks to be behind Ba in his recovery. Alan Browne took part in the session in the searing heat, with those who started last night's 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest only doing a very light session. Browne should make his debut in tomorrow night's friendly, though it is more likely to be from the bench. Luis Hemir and Jay Matete, who both were not named in the squad on Friday night, also took a full part in the session and will likely be involved in some capacity on Sunday evening as the club close their tour of Spain.

Regis Le Bris is likely to heavily rotate his team from the start, with a debut for Simon Moore also a strong possibility.