The latest transfer talk from across the Championship.

Aston Villa are reportedly closing in on a deal that will take Hull City star Jaden Philogene back to Villa Park.

The 22-year-old came through the academy system at the Premier League club but made just six senior appearances prior to joining the Tigers in a reported £4m move during the final days of last year’s summer transfer window. Philogene made a major impact during what could be his solitary season with Hull after scoring 12 goals and providing six assists in 32 appearances in all competitions and that has reportedly brought him to the attention of several clubs in the Premier League and abroad.

Philogene was surprisingly linked with La Liga giants Barcelona earlier this month and the winger is said to have described a move to Spain as a dream last month as he told Que T'hi Jugues: “I chose the Premier League because it is the clearest offer I have, but my dream is still La Liga. Barca is my dream, I hope I can sign for them one day. My idols are Ronaldinho and Neymar.”

However, it was Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town that were believed to be close to signing the winger as part of a £30m double deal with Tigers team-mate Jacob Greaves. The latter of that duo has now completed a move to Portman Road but it now looks increasingly likely Philogene will return to Villa over the coming days after they triggered a ‘matching rights agreement’ placed in the initial deal that took the winger to Hull just under 12 months ago.

Journalist and transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano took to social media outlet X (formerly Twitter) to post an update as he said: “Jaden Philogene will sign in as new Aston Villa player on Monday, five year contract valid until June 2029. Documents are also ready between clubs. Here we go, story confirmed.”

Championship duo eye Ligue 1 free agent

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly considering a move for French defender Mickael Nade - but will face competition from Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

The 25-year-old centre-back is currently a free agent after leaving Ligue 1 newcomers Saint-Etienne when his contract came to an end earlier this month. Nade had spent the last three seasons with Les Verts and made 79 appearances during that time with his final game for the club coming in their promotion play-off final win against Metz that secured their return to French football’s top tier.

French outlet L’Equipe have now reported both West Brom and Wednesday both ‘appreciate’ the defender, who remains in talks over a new deal with Saint-Etienne despite reportedly leaving the club following their promotion. The report claims the Ligue 1 club ‘still hopes to convince’ Nade to remain at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard and have submitted an offer to the defender’s representatives but Wednesday and the Baggies have also made contact over a possible move to England. There could be some additional hope for the Championship duo after GFFN reported Nade ‘looks set to turn down’ the offer from Saint-Etienne and will look to ply his trade elsewhere when the new season gets underway next month.