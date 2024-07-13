Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Championship transfers: The £2million deal looks close to competition after a fresh twist in the story

Former Sunderland striker target Kieffer Moore appears to have backtracked on his move to Hull City at the eleventh hour.

Hull City were reportedly closing in on the signing of the Wales international, who spent the second half of last season on loan at promotion-winning Ipswich Town.

Moore was on the Black Cats’ radar in January but instead signed for Ipswich on loan from Bournemouth. Middlesbrough and Cardiff were also credited with interest in the 31-year-old, who scored seven goals in 18 Championship appearances.

Moore then returned to Bournemouth, where he has one year left on his contract, but remains behind Dominic Solanke in the pecking order at the Vitality Stadium. Earlier this week, however, Hull City were understood to have ‘struck a deal’ to sign Moore.

Reports had stated that Moore was set to sign a three-year deal at the MKM Stadium under new head coach Tim Walter. Sheffield United, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, were also said to be interested in Moore.

And now, it looks like The Blades have won the race to sign Moore with reports suggesting the Steel City club are close to agreeing a £2million deal to bring the striker to Brammall Lane under the noses of their Championship rivals Hull City.

TalkSPORT claim that Hull City were set to win the race before Sheffield United swooped to secure the deal to bring Moore to the club ahead of the 2024-25 Championship season. The Blades will be managed once again by Chris Wilder this season.