The latest transfer news from across the Championship as Leeds United, Sheffield United and Derby County plan moves.

Sheffield United are facing competition from five Championship rivals as they aim to conclude a deal for Peterborough United defender Harrison Burrows.

The 22-year-old has become a key figure at London Road after making his way through the Posh academy setup and has gone on to make over 180 appearances for the club. After playing a lead role in their push for a League One play-off place last season, Burrows has been repeatedly linked with a move into the Championship in recent months and there have been reports suggesting the Blades are leading the race for his services.

Talks over a possible deal are believed to be ongoing and there were some suggestions Burrows had agreed personal terms and would undergo a medical at Bramall Lane over the weekend. However, as it stands, the left-back remains a Peterborough player and chairman Darragh MacAnthony has now revealed he has accepted ‘a couple’ of offers for the defender amid reports Leeds United have thrown their hat into the ring.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the Posh chairman said: "We've had bids from five Championship clubs for him (Burrows), we've accepted bids off a couple. It's down to the player with those clubs - I'm not going to talk any further about that. He's obviously been with us since he was nine so we're sad to lose him but I'm looking forward to seeing another Peterborough player eventually go to the Premier League." Co-host Alex Crook responded by suggesting the Blades had concluded some 'good business' during the summer transfer window. MacAnthony responded: "Yeah, so have Leeds - so have a few others. There's always interest in our young talent, it's what we do and we haven't finished our own shopping."

However the Yorkshire Evening Post has reported Leeds are not one of the clubs to have seen a bid accepted for the 22-year-old.

Rams set to land Wolves transfer target

Derby County are reportedly closing in on the signing of Swedish goalkeeper Jacob Widell Zetterstrom.

The once-capped international has been strongly linked with a move to Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers but a report from Swedish daily Expressen have now suggested the Rams are stolen a march by agreeing a fee with Djurgarden. Zetterstrom is now set to travel to England to undergo a medical and complete the formalities of a deal worth around £1.4million - although that figure could increase with a number of add-ons.

Derby County boss Paul Warne | Getty Images

Derby boss Paul Warne has already completed a number of new signings ahead of his side’s return to the Championship. A quartet of free transfer additions have been secured after the Rams agreed deals with Sheffield United midfielder Ben Osborn, Charlton Athletic winger Corey Blackett-Taylor and forward duo Kayden Jackson and Jerry Yates.