The Derby County striker has been linked with both Sunderland and Newcastle United

Derby County boss Paul Warne says he is in “no rush” to sanction Dajaune Brown’s exit from the club.

The 18-year-old striker enjoyed an overwhelmingly successful half-season loan spell at Gateshead as he scored 10 goals in 22 appearances in all competitions for the Tynesiders and helped Rob Elliot’s side to lift the FA Trophy.

His form at the International Stadium reportedly sparked interest from the likes of Sunderland and Newcastle United with other clubs across the country also monitoring the exciting prospect.

Warne, however, has reiterated that Derby aren’t in any rush to let the youngster go this summer despite fielding at least one phone call a day from interested parties.

“I normally get one phone call about him a day, about one club who wants to sign him,” claimed the Rams’ boss speaking to BBC Radio Derby. ”I am in no rush to let him go, but I also do not want to hinder his progress. So, unfortunately, Derby comes before a player and that is the honest truth.

“At this moment in time, he is staying within the camp until otherwise… but I try not to pick people through reputation, if he is the best striker in the building then I would be stupid not to play him. He has got a long way to go… We will see him again in the next couple of pre-season games and go from there.