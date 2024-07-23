Ex-Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday man 'in talks' with Blackburn Rovers amid £20m-rated striker bids
and live on Freeview channel 276
The transfer window is hotting up with done deals rolling in across the Premier League and EFL following the completion of Euro 2024.
Here, we take a look at some of the main Sunderland and Championship-related transfer headlines that you may have missed today:
Danny Batth latest
Former Sunderland defender Danny Batth is in talks with Championship club Blackburn after leaving Norwich at the end of last season.
The Echo understands Batth has had interest from Championship and European clubs since leaving Norwich last season. The Lancashire Telegraph has reported that Blackburn boss John Eustace is a long-time admirer and remains keen to sign the defender.
Blackburn Rovers field transfer interest
Blackburn Rovers are fielding interest in their star man Sammie Szmodics.
Ipswich Town have reportedly had several bids rejected by Blackburn Rovers for the Republic of Ireland forward, who is rated at around £20million.
The 28-year-old has scored 33 times during 2023-24, including 27 in the league, and has previously expressed a desire to play in the Premier League at some point.
The striker’s goals kept Blackburn in the Championship last season as they finished three places behind Sunderland in 19th and three points above the relegation zone. Szmodics signed a new deal until 2026 in November, leaving Blackburn Rovers in a strong position.
The East Anglian Daily Times claim that Ipswich Town’s opening offer was around £6million, with Rovers reportedly holding out for at least £20million. Szmodics didn't feature in Blackburn's pre-season friendlies in Austria last weekend with speculation around his next move gathering pace.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.