Sunderland’s focus has now shifted towards the transfer market after the appointment of Régis Le Bris with all eyes on sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and head of recruitment Stuart Harvey.
The 48-year-old Frenchman was appointed as Sunderland’s new head earlier this summer, signing a three-year deal on Wearside after leaving French club FC Lorient. Sunderland have since signed Simon Moore and Alan Browne as their preparations for the new season ramp up.
Le Bris expressed his desire to keep Jack Clarke at the club but admitted there are no guarantees in the transfer market. The player then spoke to the media after Sunderland’s pre-season friendly loss against Gateshead.
When asked about transfer interest after the game, Clarke replied: “Obviously that interest has been there but it doesn't affect me. I'm still wearing a red and white shirt at the end of the day. That's what I'm focusing on. As long as I'm in a red and white shirt, that's all I'll be focusing on.
“I'm coming in every single day, wearing Sunderland colours every day. As long as I'm playing for Sunderland I won't be thinking about anything else. If things are going to happen then they're going to happen when they happen. I'm not focusing on anything else other than the present and in the present, I'm playing for Sunderland.”
Here, we take a look at how Le Bris’ dream starting XI and squad could look if Jack Clarke decides to stay and Sunderland secure their preferred striker options this summer:
