Ex-Sheffield United and Swansea City man deal nearing completion as Sunderland's Championship rivals are fined
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland’s Championship rivals have been fined a five-figure sum by The FA
West Bromwich Albion have been fined £30,000 and warned for misconduct after crowd control issues during the game against Wolverhampton Wanderers last January. The clash between the two was halted as fans collided during the FA Cup meeting.
An FA statement read: “The club admitted that they failed to ensure their spectators and/or supporters (and anyone purporting to be supporters or followers) conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and did not behave in an improper, offensive, violent, threatening, abusive, indecent, insulting or provocative way.
“The club also admitted that they failed to ensure their spectators and/or supporters (and anyone purporting to be supporters or followers) refrained from throwing missiles or other potentially harmful or dangerous objects towards the pitch,” the release concluded.
Oli McBurnie finds new club
Former Sheffield United and Swansea City striker Oli McBurnie appears to have found himself a new club.
The striker is currently a free agent after his contract with The Blades expired at the end of last season, alerting clubs to his availability. McBurnie’s name was mentioned by some Sunderland fans as a potential option to consider during the summer transfer window.
However, McBurnie looks set to make the move to Europe this summer with transfer insider Fabrizio Romano providing an interesting update on the Scotland man’s future.
He said: “Scottish striker Oli McBurnie, set to join Las Palmas as free agent after leaving Sheffield Utd as verbal agreement is done. Medical booked on Friday.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.