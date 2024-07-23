Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The latest news from around the Championship during the summer transfer window

Sunderland’s Championship rivals have been fined a five-figure sum by The FA

West Bromwich Albion have been fined £30,000 and warned for misconduct after crowd control issues during the game against Wolverhampton Wanderers last January. The clash between the two was halted as fans collided during the FA Cup meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An FA statement read: “The club admitted that they failed to ensure their spectators and/or supporters (and anyone purporting to be supporters or followers) conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and did not behave in an improper, offensive, violent, threatening, abusive, indecent, insulting or provocative way.

“The club also admitted that they failed to ensure their spectators and/or supporters (and anyone purporting to be supporters or followers) refrained from throwing missiles or other potentially harmful or dangerous objects towards the pitch,” the release concluded.

Oli McBurnie finds new club

Former Sheffield United and Swansea City striker Oli McBurnie appears to have found himself a new club.

The striker is currently a free agent after his contract with The Blades expired at the end of last season, alerting clubs to his availability. McBurnie’s name was mentioned by some Sunderland fans as a potential option to consider during the summer transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, McBurnie looks set to make the move to Europe this summer with transfer insider Fabrizio Romano providing an interesting update on the Scotland man’s future.