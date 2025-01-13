I asked AI who the 10 worst Sunderland transfer signings are - and the list is brutal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There have been some poor signings made by Sunderland throughout the years - but who could go down as the worst?

There was much excitement and anticipation as Sunderland’s first new addition of the January transfer window drew ever closer last week.

Speculation over an ambitious loan move for Roma midfielder Enzo Le Fee grew as the week wore on and the realisation the Black Cats were set to land a major coup began to set in as the former Lorient star moved closer to a reunion with his former manager Regis Le Bris. After social media was left buzzing and flights were being tracked from Italy to the North East, Le Fee arrived on Friday night to finalise a loan move that can become a permanent switch to Sunderland if Le Bris is successful in leading his side into the Premier League this season.

There are still high hopes Sunderland can continue adding to their squad before the transfer window comes to a close early next month and there have been strong links with the likes of Aston Villa’s in-demand youngster Louie Barry and Southampton and Chile striker Ben Brereton-Diaz. Landing such targets would round off what could be considered as a positive window for the Black Cats hierarchy - but it has not always been that way at the Stadium of Light after the club made some poor additions to their squad throughout the years.

But who are the worst ten signings made by Sunderland? We asked ChatGPT to see if the AI tool could come up with a suitable list and the outcome was interesting to say the least.

10. Titus Bramble

ChatGPT: “Bramble had a mixed career, but his time at Sunderland was marked by numerous errors and poor performances. His lack of composure and tendency to make mistakes at key moments led to many critics questioning the signing.”

9. Steed Malbranque

ChatGPT: “Although Malbranque had some decent moments in a Sunderland shirt, his performances were often inconsistent, and he never fully lived up to his talent, leading to an underwhelming spell at the club.”

8. El-Hadji Diouf

ChatGPT: “Diouf had a chequered career, and his time at Sunderland was marked by poor form and a general lack of discipline. His reputation as a troublemaker only added to the sense that his move to Wearside was a poor one.”

7. Jack Rodwell

ChatGPT: “Rodwell was supposed to be a high-quality signing, but he never lived up to his potential. He struggled with injuries, and his performances were often lacklustre. His salary demands also became a burden for Sunderland.”

6. Lee Cattermole

ChatGPT: “While Cattermole had his moments and was an important part of the team, his disciplinary issues (many red cards) and inconsistent performances made him a polarizing figure at Sunderland.”

5. Costel Pantilimon

ChatGPT: “A goalkeeper with good potential, Pantilimon’s form was erratic. Despite some decent performances early on, he became a liability and was eventually dropped from the starting lineup, with many fans doubting his consistency.”

4. Wes Brown

ChatGPT: “Once a solid Premier League defender, Brown was past his best when he arrived at Sunderland. Injuries plagued his time at the club, and his performances were often below par.”

3. Papy Djilobodji

ChatGPT: “A central defender brought in to strengthen Sunderland’s backline, Djilobodji was a complete disaster. His poor positioning, lack of pace, and inability to adapt to the Premier League saw him eventually loaned out before being sold.”

2. Ricky Alvarez

ChatGPT: “Signed on loan from Inter Milan, Alvarez never really made a positive impact at Sunderland. Despite some flashes of quality, he was inconsistent and never lived up to the expectations set for him.”

1. Jozy Altidore

ChatGPT: “Altidore was one of Sunderland's more expensive signings, but he struggled massively in the Premier League, failing to score many goals and ultimately being sold to Toronto FC. His time on Wearside was largely forgettable.”