Sunderland have started their January transfer window with an audacious loan swoop

Régis Le Bris believes that Enzo Le Fée's knowledge of the club's playing philosophy will help him make an immediate impact on Wearside.

Sunderland have made an audacious swoop to sign Le Fée from loan on AS Roma, initially until the end of the season. They will sign him permanently if the club wins promotion this season, for what could eventually become a club-record fee if certain performance-related add-ons are triggered.

While the 24-year-old has therefore been signed as a potential long-term recruit, the Sunderland head coach insists he has been recruited with the here and now in mind. The pair worked closely together at FC Lorient, first in the club's academy and then as Le Bris oversaw a surprise 10th-placed Ligue 1 finish in his first campaign as a senior boss.

Le Bris says Le Fée will be able to operate in a large number of positions between now and the end of the season, and that his relationship with the player will help to make a quick impact.

"I thought about Enzo because I know him and this transfer window is very specific [in what we need]," Le Bris said.

"We know that there are only four months left and so if we can find a player who is really connected with a good level of confidence, this is better. It's very clear with him about the personality, the footballer and his knowledge of our game model. So for that, I think it's a good idea for us.

"We played with a 4-4-2 at Lorient, a 3-4-3 but mainly a 4-4-2 in the first season and he played as one of the sixes, as an eight. He has played as a ten and even I think on two or three occasions as a left winger. So he's very adaptable, very connected with his team mates. He is very direct and so is very connected with our idea of fast attacks, the connection between recovering the ball and making the link quickly with the quick forwards."