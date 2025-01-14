Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland have a twin focus as a crucial month continues on and off the pitch.

The Black Cats remain firmly in the hunt for promotion into the Premier League after the recent 1-0 home win against Portsmouth ensured Regis Le Bris’ side sit just two points adrift of the automatic promotion places as they prepare to visit a Burnley side currently sat in second place in the table. With a tough-looking trip to Derby County and a home clash with struggling Plymouth Argyle on the agenda before the end of January, we should know more about the Black Cats prospects by the time February arrives.

However, the Stadium of Light hierarchy are also focused on boosting Le Bris’ squad during the transfer window and they concluded their first incoming deal when Roma’s French midfielder Enzo Le Fee agreed to join Sunderland on loan for the remainder of the season. The former France Under-21 international has been reunited with Le Bris on Wearside after the duo worked together with French club Lorient. Le Fee is not expected to be the only arrival during the first month of the year as the Black Cats have been linked with the likes of Aston Villa youngster Louie Barry and Southampton striker Ben Brereton-Diaz in recent days - although Sheffield United are expected to be leading the race for the latter.

In terms of outgoings, academy products Harrison Jones and Trey Ogunsuyi and wingers Jewison Bennette and Abdoullah Ba could follow defender Zak Johnson in heading out on loan before the window closes early next month. Striker Aaron Connolly has been strongly linked with a move to Championship rivals Millwall and as the former Hull City man approaches the months of his current deal. A decision will have to be taken about Connolly’s long-term future on Wearside - but the outcome of Sunderland’s push for promotion may play a key part in any big call made over any permanent moves for the likes of Wilson Isidor and recent signing Le Fee.

Sunderland are not the only Championship club facing a number of decisions over the contracts of existing members of their squad - and the Black Cats could take full advantage no matter what division they are in next season as there are some eye-catching names that are currently set to be available on free transfers at the end of the season.

Goalkeepers

Freddie Woodman (Preston North End), Angus Gunn (Norwich City), Stefan Bajic (Bristol City), Ben Wilson (Coventry City), Jonathan Bond (Watford), Jak Alnwick (Cardiff City), Jack Bonham (Stoke City), James Shea (Luton Town), Connal Trueman (Millwall), Joe Hilton (Blackburn Rovers), Frank Fielding (Blackburn Rovers), Lewis Thomas (Bristol City), Pierce Charles (Sheffield Wednesday), Zak Baker (Plymouth Argyle), Nathan Shepperd (QPR), Ted Cann (West Bromwich Albion), Simon Eastwood (Oxford United), Rohan Luthra (Derby County), Cian Tyler (Coventry City), Jack Barrett (Blackburn Rovers)

Defenders

Junior Firpo (Leeds United), Connor Roberts (Burnley), Jimmy Dunne (QPR), Kenneth Paal (QPR), Harry Darling (Swansea City), Matt Clarke (Middlesbrough), Dimitrious Goutas (Cardiff City), Liam Lindsay (Preston North End), Dominic Hyam (Blackburn Rovers), John Egan (Burnley), Anfernee Dijksteel (Middlesbrough), Semi Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion), CJ Egan-Riley (Burnley), Jake Bidwell (Coventry City), Sam Byram (Leeds United), Akin Famewo (Sheffield Wednesday), Jack Robinson (Sheffield United), Kristian Pedersen (Swansea City), Jamilu Collins (Cardiff City), Ciaron Brown (Oxford United), Grant Hanley (Norwich City), Regan Poole (Portsmouth), Kal Naismith (Bristol City), Steve Cook (QPR), Kian Best (Preston North End), Morgan Fox (QPR), Kane Wilson (Derby County), Pol Valentin (Sheffield Wednesday), Michael Rose (Stoke City), Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion), Angelo Ogbonna (Watford), Tommy Smith (Middlesbrough), Cyrus Christie (Swansea City), Danny Batth (Blackburn Rovers), Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall), Enda Stevens (Stoke City), Patrick Bauer (Swansea City), Brandon Fleming (Hull City), Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday), Zak Swanson (Portsmouth), Sam Curtis (Sheffield United), Kyle McFadzean (Blackburn Rovers), Jonathan Tomkinson (Norwich City), Kyle Naughton (Swansea City), Josh Seary (Preston North End), Joe Bennett (Oxford United), Craig Forsyth (Derby County), Jaden Warner (Norwich City)

Midfielders

Josh Brownhill (Burnley), Illias Chair (QPR), Billy Mitchell (Millwall), John Swift (West Bromwich Albion), Mark Sykes (Bristol City), Lewis Baker (Stoke City), Callum O’Dowda (Cardiff City), Jordan Houghton (Plymouth Argyle), Duane Holmes (Preston North End), Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town), Emiliano Marcondes (Norwich City), Ryan Ledson (Preston North End), Jacob Sorensen (Norwich City), Joe Ralls (Cardiff City), Andre Dozzell (Portsmouth), Jordan Thompson (Stoke City), Andy Rinomhota (Hull City), Jamie Allen (Coventry City), Aaron Ramsey (Cardiff City), Andreas Weimann (Blackburn Rovers), Lucas Andersen (QPR), Joshua Guilavogui (Leeds United), Yuriel Celi (Hull City), Liam Thompson (Derby County), Adam Forshaw (Blackburn Rovers), Robbie Brady (Preston North End), Joe Allen (Swansea City), Ben Stevenson (Portsmouth), Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday), Marvin Johnson (Sheffield Wednesday), Josh McEcharan (Oxford United), Jack Colback (Oxford United), Ayman Benarous (Bristol City), Tom Lowery (Portsmouth), Jonathan Howson (Middlesbrough), Kian Taylor (Preston North End), Omar Taylor-Clarke (Bristol City), Kitt Nelson (Preston North End)

Forwards

Tyrhys Dolan (Blackburn Rovers), Nathan Redmond (Burnley), Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion), Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United), Arnor Sigurdsson (Blackburn Rovers), Emil Riis (Preston North End), Joao Pedro (Hull City), Dogukan Sinik (Hull City), Ryan Longman (Hull City), Anwar El Ghazi (Cardiff City), Callum Robinson (Cardiff City), Yakou Meite (Cardiff City), Ken Sema (Watford), Isaak Davies (Cardiff City), Anthony Musaba (Sheffield Wednesday), Sam Bell (Bristol City), Lynden Gooch (Stoke City), Kion Etete (Cardiff City), Colby Bishop (Portsmouth), Ryan Hedges (Blackburn Rovers), Victor Moses (Luton Town), Michael Frey (QPR), Mustapha Bundu (Plymouth Argyle), Duncan Watmore (Millwall), Kusini Yengi (Portsmouth), Onel Hernandez (Norwich City), Callum Paterson (Sheffield Wednesday), Jay Rodriguez (Burnley), Emre Tezgel (Stoke City), Tony Springett (Norwich City), Tom Bradshaw (Millwall), Tom Barkhuizen (Derby County), Ashley Barnes (Burnley), Nahki Wells (Bristol City), Michael Smith (Sheffield Wednesday), Fabio Tavares (Coventry City), Anthony Scully (Portsmouth), Rayan Kolli (QPR), Kyle Edwards (Oxford United), Conor Washington (Derby County), James Collins (Derby County), Ched Evans (Preston North End).