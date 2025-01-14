Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The stats behind Jobe Bellingham's strong Sunderland campaign are stark and impressive...

You’ve probably read the headline and thought, ‘Because he is good at football...’ and you would be right! And yes, this mightn’t come as much of a surprise, but Sunderland star Jobe Bellingham ranks as one of the best midfielders statistically in the Championship. Let’s dive in and see why...

Wyscout, a scouting and data platform for football, produces data on the best and most effective midfielder performers in the Championship, with Jobe ranking high up in several metrics as he enjoys a superb second campaign at the Stadium of Light.

The stats behind Jobe’s strong campaign are stark. So far, Jobe has recovered the ball 283 times in various parts of the pitch for head coach Régis Le Bris, which is perhaps an aspect of his game which is not talked about as much as the eye-catching goal contribution metric. And even there, the former Birmingham City man is doing well, with four goals and three assists to his name, taking his tally to an impressive seven.

Jobe has also recovered the ball a healthy 57 times in his own third, signalling that the player is more than capable of performing his defensive duties admirably for his team when needed. In other words, Jobe gets stuck in and rarely lets a game pass him by in a defensive sense, a quality highly sought-after in the modern game. In terms of interceptions, Jobe has shown vast improvements since his first season at Sunderland. During the 2023-34 campaign, he managed 133 in the Championship. After 23 games played this campaign, Jobe has already reached 102.

Jobe has also improved his percentage of duels won in the air. At six-foot-three-inches, Jobe cuts an imposing figure but appears to be using his body to greater effect this season. That improvement has been noticeable in his recovery of the ball but also his heading, with the player having won 109 aerial duels during 2024-25 at a success rate of 47.7 per cent an improvement of around nine per cent when compared to last season.

As well as recovering the ball and intercepting for Le Bris’ side when needed, Jobe is rather good at advancing it up the pitch. The midfielder has managed to move his team further forward with his progressive passes 125 times out of 176 attempts, clocking in at a 71 per cent accuracy, making him a vital cog for Sunderland during transitional phases. In passing statistics generally, there is more good news, with Jobe currently sitting on an accuracy of 88 per cent, which is more than healthy for his position.

Jobe’s dribbling ability also allows Le Bris’ side to advance into attacking areas. The England youth international has embarked on 74 dribbles this season, with 59 of those proving to be successful at a success rate of 79.7 per cent. On three occasions already this season, Jobe’s dribbles have resulted directly in a goal for Sunderland.

A quick glance at Jobe’s heat map for the season so far compared to last campaign also indicates added discipline, with the player holding his position as Sunderland’s left-sided number eight a great deal more than previously, though it must also be noted that the player was moved around the pitch in multiple positions during 2023-24.

All in all, Jobe’s stats this season are extremely healthy for his age and indicate clearly why Arsenal, Tottenham, Dortmund and others are keen on him. At Sunderland, the player has exhibited defensive and attacking competence that is probably beyond his young age - and he has room to grow and develop further. It easy to see why some have slapped a £30million price tag on his head.