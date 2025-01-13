Millwall eye move for Sunderland striker after Régis Le Bris January exit hint

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aaron Connolly could be set to leave Sunderland for another Championship club just months after his arrival

Sunderland striker Aaron Connolly could leave the club just three months after his arrival as Millwall eye a potential move for the striker.

The Republic of Ireland international joined the Black Cats just three months ago in September but has struggled for regular game time under Régis Le Bris. As first reported by Roker Report, The Echo understands that Alex Neil’s side have registered an interest in the 24-year-old just three months after his arrival on Wearside. Sources have indicated that a deal is not yet concluded but is a possibility.

Le Bris confirmed recently that the club and player were set for talks to assess the best next steps. Connolly has been behind Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda in the pecking order, with summer signing Ahmed Abdullahi now close to a debut having joined his team mates in full training. Sunderland are also looking to sign another forward this month.

“I think it's more a question of momentum," Le Bris said of Connolly’s lack of minutes earlier this month.

“We spoke a lot with Aaron. Eli started well and then was injured. After Wilson was very good and they built momentum. When you have this momentum you have to trust the players. If I change every time it doesn't make sense. For Aaron, he's still a good player and teammate but he has to wait.

"We'll see [what the future holds]. It's still important we have this discussion and conversation with him this month and we'll look to build the best pathway for our players. Sometimes it's not your story. We don't know at the moment what will be the outcome, we'll have this conversation."

Connolly now has just six months left on his short-term deal at Sunderland and so the club would be highly unlikely to stand in his way if Millwall can reach an acceptable deal for all parties. Connolly’s only goal for the Black Cats came against Millwall in the 1-1 draw between the two sides earlier this season.