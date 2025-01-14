Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland will look to secure loan moves for some of their most talented young players following their FA Cup exit

Sunderland youngster Harrison Jones is likely to follow Zak Johnson in pursuing a loan move following the club’s exit from the FA Cup.

The young duo are both seen as potential future first-team players on Wearside but the 2-1 defeat to Stoke City means their chances of significant playing time between now and the end of the season are remote. Sunderland have strengthened their squad with the signing of Enzo Le Fée on loan from AS Roma and head coach Régis Le Bris is also seeing his options grow as players edge close to a return from injury.

Salis Abdul Samed made his debut on Saturday, and Ahmed Abdullahi could follow suit at Burnley on Friday night. Dan Ballard should also be able to return for that game. Le Bris says he will not leave the squad short but Johnson’s move to Notts County was confirmed on Monday night and Jones is expected to move before the end of the month.

"At the end of this window we have to find the right balance between the team and the depth of the squad for the games but for the training sessions as well," Le Bris said.

"They are very useful for that and they are very connected. But we have to think about their own pathway as well. That's important."

Trey Ogunsuyi is another potential candidate for a January loan after making his debut as a substitute in the Stoke City defeat. Sunderland are also prepared to sanction the departures of Jewison Bennette and Abdoullah Ba, though it is not clear yet whether that will also initially be on a loan basis.

“I don’t know about [the terms of] the contract but it will useful for them to find game time, yes,” Le Bris said.

Sunderland are also open to letting Nazariy Rusyn depart on loan, though Le Bris has previously hinted that this may only happen once the Black Cats have further strengthened their forward options. Millwall’s interest in signing Aaron Connolly could also have an impact on that situation depending on Sunderland’s incoming recruitment.