Burnley are considering a deal for the former Newcastle United midfielder ahead of Friday’s game

Burnley boss Scott Parker has admitted considering a deal for ex-Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey.

Sunderland face the Clarets at Turf Moor in the Championship on Friday evening as both teams look to cement their promotion credentials following a busy festive period. Régis Le Bris’ side defeated Parker’s men 1-0 at the Stadium of Light in the reverse tie earlier this season.

However, ahead of the game, Parker has confirmed that former Newcastle United midfielder Shelvey is training with Burnley after his departure from Super Lig club Eyüpspor. After making just six appearances, the former England international saw his contract cancelled by mutual consent in the first week of January.

When asked if Shelvey could help alleviate Burnley’s midfield problem with the Clarets currently short on numbers, Parker told the Burnley Express: “It's a possibility, yeah. We'll see where we go. Maybe a little bit of training time and see what happens, but it’s certainly an area which we need to look at. But it's still very early stages.”

When asked if the former Liverpool and Nottingham Forest midfielder is match fit after fan concerns, Parker added: “Yeah, I think he is. He seems like he is. We'll carry on working, we'll see. We'll get a better eye on him next week and then we'll make a call.”