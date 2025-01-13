Sunderland finally got their January transfer business underway last week when they completed the shock loan signing of Roma star Enzo Le Fee.
The talented French midfielder is not expected to be the only new addition to Regis Le Bris’ squad during the window and there have been links with the likes of Aston Villa’s highly-rated winger Louie Barry and Southampton striker Ben Brereton-Diaz.
There have been a whole host of signings made during the first fortnight of the window as clubs across the Championship look to boost their squad in a bid to further their causes during the remainder of the campaign. Experienced striker Ashley Barnes has returned to Burnley as he looks to help Scott Parker’s side to promotion and Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden has joined Portsmouth for the rest of the season and will hope to help John Mousinho’s men preserve their second tier status.
With the midway point of the transfer window approaching, we take a look at every deal completed by a Championship club so far.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.