The moments you may have missed as Sunderland played Stoke City in the FA Cup at the Stadium of Light...

Sunderland were defeated by Stoke City at the Stadium of Light in the FA Cup third round after 30 minutes of extra time on Saturday, with plenty of talking points emerging throughout the game.

Tom Cannon’s penalty in the first half put the visitors ahead before Milan Aleksic equalised for Sunderland. Neither team could find a winner in normal time, so the game headed for an additional 30 minutes. Stoke substitute Niall Ennis rounded Simon Moore to hand Mark Robins his first win as Stoke City boss in the second period of extra time.

Here, though, we take you through the most interesting moments before, during and after that you may have missed throughout the clash:

Sunderland and Stoke City make history

The clash between Sunderland and Stoke City, though perhaps not the highest profile of third-round ties, was history-making in its own way as there couldn’t be a replay.

That marked the first FA Cup game the Black Cats have played in their entire history without a replay on the table for a drawn game. As Rob Mason pointed out in his pre-match programme column, all four previous times Sunderland and Stoke had been paired in the competition, the tie had needed a replay to settle it.

Régis Le Bris’ transfer hints as duo return from injury

The Black Cats boss has been boosted by the return of key midfielder Chris Rigg, who had been missing since the Blackburn Rovers game on Boxing Day after injuring his ankle at Ewook Park.

Sunderland were also boosted by the return from injury of Salis Abdul Samed, who signed for the Black Cats last summer but has not been fit since. Le Bris has named the midfielder on the bench but brought him on for his first minutes in the second half of the clash. There were also several transfer hints throughout the day.

Despite not being a league game, fringe players Abdoullah Ba and Jewison Bennette were not in the squad to face Stoke City, nor was Joe Anderson. The trio are firmly out of the head coach’s plans and will be allowed to leave in January should a decent offer arise.

Sunderland handed heartbreaking injury blow during Stoke City game

Sunderland were handed a nightmare injury during the second half when Aji Alese was stretchered off. After the game, Le Bris admitted that the issue could be serious.

The 23-year-old has endured several injury issues since joining Sunderland, missing 13 games with a thigh issue between March and May of 2023, but now looks like he could be on the sidelines once again for an extended period following his latest setback, though the extent of his problem is not yet known.

Enzo Lèe Fee revealed to Stadium of Light crowd

Sunderland’s newest recruit Enzo Lèe Fee was revealed to the Stadium of Light crowd after his high-profile move to the Stadium of Light from AS Roma was concluded on Friday evening.

The Frenchman wasn’t signed in time to make Le Bris’ squad for the game against Stoke City but was presented to Black Cats fans before the match and was afforded a warm reception from the crowd on Wearside. Sunderland have an obligation to buy the midfielder after the six-month loan should they win promotion to the Premier League.