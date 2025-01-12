Sunderland bowed out of the FA Cup on Saturday, losing 2-1 to Stoke City after extra time at the Stadium of Light.

Tom Cannon opened the lead for the Potters, before Milan Aleksic equalised. Niall Ennis scored eight minutes from time and now the only focus for the Black Cats’ this season is the promotion race.

Sunderland made five changes in total from the side that beat Portsmouth 1-0 last Sunday. Speaking after the game to the BBC, head coach Regis Le Bris said: "We started a bit slowly. After that we were in the game, we wanted to play.

"After the first goal, with the team we had today we played good football and we tried until the end to score.

"We deserved the equaliser and we could have probably won before full-time but it wasn't the case. In extra-time both teams were tired and that led to a mistake from us."

Attentions now turn to next Friday (January 17) when Sunderland are away to promotion rivals Burnley. Only two points separate the two sides and Sunderland know if they win, then can move up to second, and go level on points with league leaders Leeds United.

At the moment, Sunderland are fourth, but it’s quite tight at the top. Interestingly, data experts Opta Sport believe that Sunderland’s greatest chance of promotion this season will be through the play-offs. They’ve been given only a 2.94% chance of winning the title, and 11.78% of finishing in the top two, but Le Bris and the lads will have something to say about that.

There's also a few weeks to go in the transfer window, and even just one signing could make a world of difference to the teams chasing promotion. MLS side Atlanta United are in talks with fifth-placed Middlesbrough over the possible £16m sale of striker Emmanuel Latte Lath. West Brom, who are a place below the Boro, are poised to appoint Swiss boss Raphael Wicky this week.