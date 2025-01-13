Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jobe Bellingham continues to be at the centre of widespread transfer speculation

Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham would find the prospect of a transfer to Real Madrid “appealing”, according to reports.

The teenager continues to attract widespread attention after a productive start to the season under Regis Le Bris, and has been linked with a whole host of suitors in recent weeks. From the Premier League, Arsenal and Manchester United are said to be among those monitoring his situation, while on the continent, Borussia Dortmund have also been credited with an interest.

Over the past few days, however, the Black Cats have been handed a series of boosts towards their hopes of keeping Bellingham at the Stadium of Light this month. Firstly, it was reported last week that the player is intent on staying on Wearside for the time being, and then, over the weekend, it was suggested that Dortmund had pulled out of the race to prise him away from Sunderland this winter altogether.

But while the forecast remains largely promising from a Black Cats perspective, a fresh update from continental outlet Fichajes emphasises just how in-demand Bellingham is, as well as reiterating the calibre of club that are supposedly keeping tabs on him.

According to this latest report, Bellingham could follow in the footsteps of elder brother Jude by signing for Real Madrid in the future. It is claimed that “Sunderland could face difficulties in retaining their promising midfielder” as the prospect of a transfer to the Spanish capital is “appealing” to both the player and those around him.

Fichajes go on to claim that, according to close sources, a swoop for Bellingham “would be more focused on the long term, aiming to integrate him into [Madrid’s] dynamics and enhance his growth in a high-demand environment.”

In a recent press conference, Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris seemingly sought to pour cold water over the notion that the Black Cats could look to sell any of their most valuable assets this January. He said: "It's clear that we want to keep our players, 100%. There is no doubt about this. It is possible to receive offers and I hope we do, because it means that we have good players.”