The very latest transfer gossip surrounding Sunderland star Jobe Bellingham during the January window

Sunderland have been handed a boost in the January transfer window regarding Jobe Bellingham.

Fresh national reports have claimed that the 19-year-old Sunderland attacking midfielder looks set to stay at Sunderland this month despite interest from Premier League duo Arsenal and Manchester United. Crystal Palace are also thought to be keen on Jobe after placing several bids during last summer’s window.

The Sun states that Sunderland value the attacking midfielder at least £20million and adds that the Black Cats are determined to keep hold of the star man during the winter trading period. Jobe’s brother, Jude Bellingham, spent several seasons at Borussia Dortmund before moving to Real Madrid. The newspaper adds that this route could be one Jobe follows as he aims to play top-level European games.

However, other outlets have also reported that the German club have pulled out of the race to sign Jobe this winter with the player set to remain on Wearside as Sunderland’s promotion push continues under head coach Régis Le Bris.

The Black Cats have just signed midfielder Enzo Le Fèe from AS Roma on a six-month loan deal which will become permanent if Sunderland win promotion to the Premier League at the end of the current Championship season. That had led to some speculation that Jobe was being lined up for an exit. Le Bris, however, poured cold water over that notion.

"It's clear that we want to keep our players, 100%," Le Bris said. "There is no doubt about this. It is possible to receive offers and I hope we do, because it means that we have good players. For the depth of the squad... Browney was injured for example, then Riggy, Salis has been injured - we finished with two [Championship] experienced players in Dan and Jobe.

“We have 20 games left and we need to manage this core of our team, the heart of the team because they are connected in defence, attack. They did very well and I'm very proud of them because they played some games when they were exhausted, but they played and played well. To be competitive at the end, we need a little bit more depth.

"The first part of the season was risky for us and now that we are in a good place, it is possible to reinforce and manage five or six players in these positions. If one is injured, suspended, no problem. Then we can manage substitutions differently as well, because we have younger players now who are not yet at the same level. There is four months now left of the competition so it is important to have a good average level, players ready to compete. You can change a couple of players for the last half hour but keep the level, and then three days later you can change the starting line up. It's easier to be competitive in a league like this when you have these options."