Sunderland were defeated by Stoke City at the Stadium of Light in the FA Cup third round after 30 minutes of extra-time on Saturday - and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action.

Tom Cannon’s penalty in the first half put the visitors ahead before Milan Aleksic equalised for Sunderland. Neither team could find a winner in normal time, so the game headed for an additional 30 minutes. Stoke substitute Niall Ennis rounded Simon Moore to hand Mark Robins his first win as Stoke City boss in the second period of extra time.

Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of the Sunderland fans who loyally braved the cold against Stoke City at the Stadium of Light:

1 . Sunderland fans Sunderland fans in action against Stoke City at the Stadium of Light in the FA Cup third round. | Frank Reid Photo Sales

