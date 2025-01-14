Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland loanee Nectar Triantis could be in line for an international call-up.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Australia manager Tony Popovic has suggested that the Socceroos have been watching Sunderland talent Nectar Triantis “for months” ahead of a potential senior international call-up.

The 21-year-old is currently out on loan at Hibernian, where he has made a notable impact in his new role as a deep-lying midfielder. Indeed, David Gray’s side are unbeaten in their last seven Scottish Premiership outings - a run during which Triantis has scored two goals and assisted two more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it is within this context that Popovic has suggested the player, who has previously represented Australia at U23 level, could be under consideration for inclusion in his next full international squad. Speaking on Tuesday, he said: “We’ve been watching him [Triantis] for months. His team’s in really good form, so that obviously helps as well. We’ve got a few Aussies in that team and they’re all contributing and making a difference to the success that they’re having at the moment and certainly Triantis is one of those.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

“We may blood someone else but they’ll have to earn it, and they’ll have to deserve to be with the Socceroos. [Since Popovic was appointed national coach in September] we have blooded some players, especially in the backline.

“Jason Geria came in after making his debut eight years earlier, Hayden Matthews, young 20-year-old came and played against Bahrain, so we’re open to the idea of bringing in players, but they have to fit in with the style of play that we like to play. We’re looking, we’re actively searching, and at any moment, someone can come through and have a great period of games and surprise everyone and get into the Socceroos.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside recognition from Popovic, Triantis has also garnered high praise from Hibs boss Gray in recent times. He said: “You can clearly see he’s getting better all the time, which is great. “He’s still young. You forget how young he is, only a 21-year-old, and he’s got that attitude and desire to keep improving, that’s the big thing. As a coach, it’s brilliant to work with players like that, who are desperate to improve.”