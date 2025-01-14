Sunderland linked with triple transfer swoop plus Jobe Bellingham, Aaron Connolly and Naz Rusyn latest
Sunderland return to action against Burnley at Turf Moore in the Championship on Friday evening with both teams chasing promotion.
However, ahead of the clash, several interesting transfer stories have arisen regarding Sunderland. That includes news of rumoured incoming and outgoings. Here, we round up all the latest for you in one place:
Sunderland linked with triple transfer deal
Highly-rated striker Tom Cannon has been linked with a move to Sunderland during the winter trading period. The player is currently on loan at Stoke City from Leicester City, and the Foxes have until Wednesday to recall the attacker in January.
It is a decision that new boss Ruud Van Nistelrooy has hinted could still go either way, making it one to watch in the coming days. The Black Cats also continue to be linked with Ben Brereton Diaz. The Chile international forward is currently on the books at Premier League strugglers Southampton but looks set to leave St Mary’s on loan during the January transfer window. For his part, though, Diaz is said to prefer a move to former loan club Sheffield United.
After the links to Cannon and Diaz, Sunderland have also been touted with a move for Westerlo forward Matija Frigan. According to the Croatian newspaper sportske novosti, Sunderland had an opening bid of £3.4million rejected for Frigan in 2023 after Ross Stewart suffered an injury.
Aaron Connolly set for Sunderland exit?
Sunderland striker Aaron Connolly could leave the club just three months after his arrival as Millwall eye a potential move for the striker.
The Republic of Ireland international joined the Black Cats just three months ago in September but has struggled for regular game time under Régis Le Bris. As first reported by Roker Report, The Echo understands that Alex Neil’s side have registered an interest in the 24-year-old just three months after his arrival on Wearside. Sources have indicated that a deal is not yet concluded but is a possibility.
Reports surrounding Naz Rusyn in January
Ukrainian side FC LNZ Cherkasy are in “talks” to sign Sunderland forward Nazariy Rusyn, according to reports.
reports in Rusyn’s home country suggest that he is the subject of interest from the Ukrainian top flight. According to TaToTake, as per Zorya Londonsk, LNZ Cherkasy are keen on the attacker, with new manager Roman Hryhorchuk having previously worked with Rusyn during a shared stint at Chornomorets in 2022.
Jobe Bellingham latest and Real Madrid talk
Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham would find the prospect of a transfer to Real Madrid “appealing”, according to reports.
According to this latest report, Bellingham could follow in the footsteps of elder brother Jude by signing for Real Madrid in the future. It is claimed that “Sunderland could face difficulties in retaining their promising midfielder” as the prospect of a transfer to the Spanish capital is “appealing” to both the player and those around him.
Fichajes go on to claim that, according to close sources, a swoop for Bellingham “would be more focused on the long term, aiming to integrate him into [Madrid’s] dynamics and enhance his growth in a high-demand environment.”
