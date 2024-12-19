Sunderland loanee Nectar Triantis continues to impress in Scotland.

Hibernian manager David Gray has claimed that Sunderland loanee Nectar Triantis is “improving all the time” as he adapts to his new role in the centre of midfield.

The 21-year-old has established himself as a key presence in Edinburgh this season, making 13 appearances in the Scottish Premiership thus far. Interestingly, however, despite being signed as a centre-back by Sunderland, the Australian talent has been deployed exclusively in a more advanced position by Hibs.

And while his campaign has suffered the occasional setback, including a red card against Motherwell back in October, Triantis continues to catch the eye in his unfamiliar berth. Speaking about the Black Cat’s development, Gray said: “I think he's had a couple of tough moments in his Hibs career, one thing he always does is he always takes responsibility, which is great. I think he's in the last couple of weeks shown a level of consistency again. He's improving all the time, you forget he's still a young boy, he's still learning.

“He's still probably adapting as well at times to a different position, because he's not played as many games in the middle of the pitch as he has at centre-back in recent years. I think he's done well in there, and I think it's definitely where I see him playing.”

Triantis also spent the second half of last season on loan with Hibs. Speaking about his return to Scotland following a 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock earlier in the campaign, he said: “On a personal note, it was very good to start and play 90 minutes for this club again. I felt good out there but I’m not at my sharpest yet. There’s plenty more to come from me. I think I did my job. I know what the gaffer expects from me, and I tried to implement that, but unfortunately, we could only get a draw. It was very good [to be back playing for Hibs].”