A round-up of the latest news involving Sunderland’s loanees.

It was a busy weekend for Sunderland’s loanee contingent, with several of the Black Cats’ players enjoying influential displays for their new clubs.

With a pair of goals and a couple of Man of the Match awards to boot, here’s a swift round-up of the performances and personal progress that you might have missed over the past day or two.

Luis Hemir

Arguably no transfer caught Sunderland supporters quite as off guard this summer as Hemir’s unexpected loan move to Italian giants Juventus’ Next Gen development side. Since arriving in Italy, however, the striker has struggled to make his mark, but finally broke a 13-game drought with his first goal for his new side on Sunday. The 21-year-old gave Juve the lead in a 2-1 win over Taranto with a cool left-footed finish.

Caden Kelly

Another Sunderland loanee who opened his account for his new club over the weekend, Kelly caught the eye with a stunning long-distance strike for Darlington in their 4-1 win over Radcliffe. The 20-year-old recently extended his loan in the National League North until January, and he very nearly capped off a brilliant display with an even better effort when he saw a shot from the halfway line crash back off the crossbar.

Nectarios Triantis

Triantis continues to impress for Hibernian, and was named Player of the Match for his contribution in the Edinburgh side’s 3-0 win over Motherwell at the weekend. That result was enough to lift Hibs off the foot of the Scottish Premiership table.

Matty Young

Elsewhere, Matty Young was also named Man of the Match after the promising goalkeeper saved a penalty in Salford City’s 2-0 FA Cup victory over Cheltenham Town on Saturday afternoon. The teenager has been solely limited to appearances in cup competitions since arriving at the Peninsula Stadium over the summer, but has proven himself to be an adept presence, and will be hoping to force his way into Salford’s first team plans on a more consistent basis.

Adam Richardson

Another Sunderland loanee, another Man of the Match showing. Richardson shone brightly in 10-man Blyth Spartans’ 1-0 defeat to Hyde United at the weekend. After the game, his new boss, Michael Connor, said: “He’s a super goalkeeper isn’t he? What a great future this kid has got and Sunderland just seem to find these goalkeepers from somewhere. We have to thank Sunderland for allowing us to have him because he’s been brilliant for us.

“It was a very, very good performance from him and everything he does it what you’d want and he seems to love learning more and more. He found it hard after the Macclesfield game but he’s come back with a great performance today. He’s pulled off a wonder save on Tuesday against Bamber Bridge and that got us a point and he’s made a number of unbelievable saves today. He’s definitely one for the future because he’s still very young for a goalkeeper.”