The former Sunderland favourite has made quite an impact for Manchester United in recent weeks.

Former Sunderland loanee Amad Diallo once again shone for Manchester United in the Red Devils’ dominant display against Everton on Sunday afternoon.

The Ivorian twice turned provider as Ruben Amorim’s side coasted to a 4-0 win over the struggling Toffees at Old Trafford, taking his recent tally to four assists and two goals across his last four starts in all competitions.

Since Amorim arrived in Manchester, Amad has been tasked with playing a slightly unfamiliar right wing-back role, but has impressed during the Portuguese boss’ first forays into the English game. Last weekend, he was on hand to provide a quickfire assist for Marcus Rashford in a 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town. Prior to that clash at Portman Road, he had also registered an assist against Leicester City and two goals in the Europa League against PAOK Thessaloniki under interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Indeed, Amad’s recent displays appear to have convinced his new boss that the 22-year-old must be kept at Old Trafford amid ongoing uncertainty surrounding his contract situation. As things stand, the wide man is rapidly approaching the final six months of his deal in Manchester - although United do retain the option to extend his agreement by an extra year if they see fit.

For that to happen, a decision must be made and the player must be informed in the coming weeks. Otherwise, Amad will be free to open talks with other clubs ahead of a pre-contractual agreement for the 2025/26 campaign.

But according to The Telegraph, the early indicators would suggest that Amorim is keen on keeping Amad around, and as such, it is understood that an extension is “firmly on the agenda”, with the United head coach convinced that the ex-Sunderland favourite can be a valuable asset in his system.

Speaking after Sunday’s win over Everton, Amorim said: “He was really good again. He’s in a great moment, but that moment starts with the group. So, I just take advantage of Ruud’s work with Amad.

“Amad was really good defensively and really good attacking and he has to continue to play like that. You could feel at the end of the game that he was really, really tired so we also have to manage that as he increases the physical ability.”

Amad spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan with Sunderland, scoring 14 goals and assisting four more across 42 outings in all competitions. He was part of the side who reached the play-off semi-finals under Tony Mowbray, before being beaten on aggregate by Luton Town.