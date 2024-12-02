The young Sunderland defender has been linked with a move to Scotland ahead of the winter transfer window

Sunderland defender Ben Crompton has been linked with a move to Scotland during next month’s transfer window.

Reports have suggested that Crompton could make the move to Scottish Championship side Queen’s Park during the second half of the 2024-25 campaign with Alan Nixon claiming that the former Shrewsbury Town defender is attracting interest.

Crompton recently concluded a one-month loan deal to non-league side Tamworth. The Black Cats’ under-21s team defeated Tamworth in the National League Cup last month, with Crompton impressing against the fifth-tier side. The centre-back scored in the 5-1 victory in the newly-formed tournament with a cool finish.

Following the game, Tamworth contacted Sunderland regarding a loan. The 20-year-old defender signed for the National League outfit on a one-month loan deal until January when the move will likely be assessed again amid interest from Scottish clubs. Crompton starred as Tamworth reached the FA Cup third round over the weekend.

On the deal, Sunderland’s academy manager Robin Nicholls said: "This loan provides an excellent opportunity for Ben to experience senior football at the National League level and take the next step in his journey. Having met some of the Tamworth staff when we faced them earlier in the week, we were impressed with their approach and ambition and believe Ben will have the chance to thrive in their environment."

Crompton has already made his first-team debut for Sunderland, featuring in an EFL Cup clash against Crewe Alexandra last season. So far this term, he has been named in two senior match day squads but has yet to record any minutes. Crompton, who signed for Sunderland from Shrewsbury Town, is under contract at the Academy of Light until the summer of 2025.