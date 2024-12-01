Bookies predict how Championship promotion battle will unfold for Sunderland, Middlesbrough, Leeds United, Sheffield United and more

Published 1st Dec 2024

Sunderland’s Premier League hopes were dealt a blow with defeat at Sheffield United on Friday night

Sunderland have work to do in the Championship promotion battle after losing 1-0 at Sheffield United on Friday night. Former Everton player Tom Davies scored the all-important goal late in the game after Patrick Roberts had missed a first-half penalty.

Both teams finished the game with 10 men after Chris Mepham and Harry Souttar were sent off in the latter stages of the first half. The result saw the Blades go five points ahead of Sunderland, who have not won since beating Oxford United 2-0 on October 26. They had drawn their last five matches ahead of kick off in South Yorkshire and are now winless in six.

Following the latest result for Regis Le Bris’ side, the bookmakers have compiled their latest odds for promotion and forecast every team’s chances of reaching the Premier League. Take a look...

Promotion odds - 2000/1

1. Oxford United

Promotion odds - 2000/1 | Getty Images

Promotion odds - 2000/1

2. Portsmouth

Promotion odds - 2000/1 | Getty Images

Promotion odds - 2000/1

3. Plymouth Argyle

Promotion odds - 2000/1 | Getty Images

Promotion odds - 750/1

4. QPR

Promotion odds - 750/1 | Getty Images

Sheffield United, Championship, Sunderland
