Sunderland have work to do in the Championship promotion battle after losing 1-0 at Sheffield United on Friday night. Former Everton player Tom Davies scored the all-important goal late in the game after Patrick Roberts had missed a first-half penalty.

Both teams finished the game with 10 men after Chris Mepham and Harry Souttar were sent off in the latter stages of the first half. The result saw the Blades go five points ahead of Sunderland, who have not won since beating Oxford United 2-0 on October 26. They had drawn their last five matches ahead of kick off in South Yorkshire and are now winless in six.