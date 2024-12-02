The ex-Sunderland boss made headlines last week for an exchange with an Ipswich Town fan.

Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards has poked fun at former Sunderland manager Roy Keane following his feud with an Ipswich Town fan last weekend.

The fiery Irishman made headlines when he offered to meet a supporter “in the car park” at Portman Road after a prickly encounter during his punditry duties for Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with the Tractor Boys. After an ill-tempered exchange of words, the Daily Mail reported at the time that Keane, alongside colleagues Jamie Redknapp and Izzy Christiansen, received final instructions from producers to come back from an ad break before the ex-Black Cats boss “set off to confront one particular fan, who had stayed behind to goad him.”

Keane, who also managed Ipswich between 2009 and 2011, was seen in several videos widely shared across social media placing down his microphone and walking over to confront the fan directly before a “heated” back-and-forth ensued.

And while the incident was ultimately quelled, it would appear that Keane’s fellow pundits are not in the business of letting him forget it any time soon. Following on from Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday evening, ex-City defender Richards shared a photo of Keane and fellow pundit Jamie Carragher stood in the car park at Anfield, looking at their watches. The accompanying caption read: "This Ipswich fan is really taking his time. We just want to go home, Roy," alongside a winking emoji.

The cheeky jibe came off the back of another quip from Richards. In a post match interview, Liverpool talisman Mo Salah suggested that Carragher would “never” willingly give him a Player of the Match award following recent comments in which the pundit has accused the Egyptian of being “selfish” in his contract stance on Merseyside.

Back in the studio, host David Jones turned to Carragher and asked for his thoughts, to which the former defender joked that he would meet Salah “in the car park”. Richards then added: "Stood next to Roy!”