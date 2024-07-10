Jill Scott. PA picture | Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Sunderland footballing legend Jill Scott has admitted the meanest remarks made by ex-SAFC boss Roy Keane on their podcast probably get edited out.

Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The former Lioness and I’m a Celebrity... winner records the Stick to Football podcast with the former Sunderland manager, as well as Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Ian Wright and special guests.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keane, who managed Sunderland from 2006 to 2008, is famed for his brutal remarks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These include a clip doing the rounds on social media this week in which the former Manchester United captain joked that two hours of hair and makeup ‘made no difference’ to Jill’s appearance.

But Jill, a former Monkwearmouth School pupil, wasn’t phased, and joked it was an example of Keane ‘being nice’.

“To be honest, I didn’t even think that was one of the harshest things he’s ever said to us, and I think it did go on social media,” she said in an interview today.

“I was like, ‘that’s him being nice!’ So, a lot of it might get edited out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roy Keane

Jill joined Toby Tarrant, sitting in for Chris Moyles, on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X this morning, July 10.

Jill predicted that England will get the job done ‘inside 90 minutes’ against the Netherlands in their crunch Euro 2024 semi-final tonight.

But conversation strayed onto the podcast.

Tarrant told her: “The podcast, by the way, is excellent. I’ll talk to you about the game in just a sec, but the podcast is so enjoyable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Can I talk to you about Roy Keane? Because he was being very unkind to you the other day, and the clip went round on social media where you’d just come out of hair and makeup, and he basically said, ‘you’ve been in there for two hours, you’ve come out looking exactly the same.’ Unbelievable!”

Producer Pippa Taylor said: “Rude, so rude,” before Tarrant added: “But as a Liverpool fan it pains me how much I love Roy Keane. Is he as excellent as he comes across, Jill?”

Jill replied: “Yeah, I think everybody definitely gets to see that side a little bit on the podcast, but yeah, he’s a great guy.

“It’s been great working with them all on this podcast. It’s literally just sitting around with your mates, having a laugh and talking about football, so I’m really enjoying it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regarding the England game tonight, she said: “Oh, I actually think it will be done in 90-minutes, which I haven’t said about the previous ones.

“And I’m going to go for 2-1 England. 2-1, yeah. But I think it will be comfortable in the sense that I think we’ll go 2-0 up, and then they’ll get like maybe a last-minute goal or something, but it’ll be done. That’s what I’m praying for.”