Everything you need to know about the FA Cup third round draw including dates, ball numbers and prizemoney

It is that time of year again as the FA Cup returns for Premier League and EFL clubs in the New Year, with the third-round draw set to take place.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the FA Cup third-round draw including prizemoney and who Sunderland could face:

When is the FA Cup third-round draw?

The draw for the third round proper of the FA Cup will be held from 7pm GMT on Monday 2 December.

How can I watch the FA Cup third-round draw?

BBC Two will show the FA Cup draw from 7pm GMT with a live stream will be available via the BBC iPlayer. The Sunderland Echo will also bring you coverage on our social media channels and our website.

Which ball number are Sunderland and could they draw rivals Newcastle United?

Sunderland are ball number 38 for the draw with 63 other teams also in the hat and yes, it is possible that the Black Cats could draw rivals Newcastle United or Middlesbrough in the third round with EFL in the hat alongside Premier League teams and non-league outfits.

FA Cup third-round ball numbers in full:

1. AFC Bournemouth

2. Arsenal

3. Aston Villa

4. Blackburn Rovers

5. Brentford

6. Brighton & Hove Albion

7. Bristol City

8. Burnley

10. Chelsea

12. Crystal Palace

13. Derby County

14. Everton

15. Fulham

17. Ipswich Town

18. Leeds United

20. Liverpool

21. Luton Town

23. Manchester United

24. Middlesbrough

25. Millwall

26. Newcastle United

28. Nottingham Forest

29. Oxford United

30. Plymouth Argyle

31. Portsmouth

32. Preston North End

33. Queens Park Rangers

34. Sheffield United

35. Sheffield Wednesday

36. Southampton

37. Stoke City

38. Sunderland

39. Swansea City

40. Tottenham Hotspur

41. Watford

42. West Bromwich Albion

43. West Ham United

44. Wolverhampton Wanderers

45. Salford City

46. Charlton Athletic

47. Exeter City

48. Leyton Orient

49. Bristol Rovers

50. Dagenham & Redbridge

51. Accrington Stanley

52. Lincoln City

53. Tamworth

54. Birmingham City

55. Mansfield Town

56. Peterborough United

57. Stockport County

58. Wycombe Wanderers

59. Morecambe

60. Bromley

61. Doncaster Rovers

62. Reading

63. Harrogate Town

How much prizemoney money could Sunderland make from the FA Cup?

Sunderland could scoop a whopping £115k if they manage to win their third-round tie with more money on offer later in the competition:

Third round proper winners: £115,000

Third round proper losers: £25,000

Fourth round proper winners: £120,000

Fifth round proper winners: £225,000

Quarter-final winners: £450,000

Semi-final winners: £1,000,000

Semi-final losers: £500,000

Final runners-up: £1,000,000

Final winners: £2,000,000

When will the ties be played?

The third-round ties will be played between Friday 10 January 2025 and Monday 13 January 2025.

The main dates for the remaining rounds are as follows:

Third Round Proper: Saturday 11 January 2025

Fourth Round Proper: Saturday 8 February 2025

Fifth Round Proper: Saturday 1 March 2025

Quarter Final: Saturday 29 March 2025

Semi Final - Saturday 26 April 2025

Final: Saturday 17 May 2025