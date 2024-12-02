FA Cup third-round draw: When is it? Which ball number are Sunderland? Can they draw Newcastle United?
It is that time of year again as the FA Cup returns for Premier League and EFL clubs in the New Year, with the third-round draw set to take place.
Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the FA Cup third-round draw including prizemoney and who Sunderland could face:
When is the FA Cup third-round draw?
The draw for the third round proper of the FA Cup will be held from 7pm GMT on Monday 2 December.
How can I watch the FA Cup third-round draw?
BBC Two will show the FA Cup draw from 7pm GMT with a live stream will be available via the BBC iPlayer. The Sunderland Echo will also bring you coverage on our social media channels and our website.
Which ball number are Sunderland and could they draw rivals Newcastle United?
Sunderland are ball number 38 for the draw with 63 other teams also in the hat and yes, it is possible that the Black Cats could draw rivals Newcastle United or Middlesbrough in the third round with EFL in the hat alongside Premier League teams and non-league outfits.
FA Cup third-round ball numbers in full:
1. AFC Bournemouth
2. Arsenal
3. Aston Villa
4. Blackburn Rovers
5. Brentford
6. Brighton & Hove Albion
7. Bristol City
8. Burnley
9. Cardiff City
10. Chelsea
11. Coventry City
12. Crystal Palace
13. Derby County
14. Everton
15. Fulham
16. Hull City
17. Ipswich Town
18. Leeds United
19. Leicester City
20. Liverpool
21. Luton Town
22. Manchester City
23. Manchester United
24. Middlesbrough
25. Millwall
26. Newcastle United
27. Norwich City
28. Nottingham Forest
29. Oxford United
30. Plymouth Argyle
31. Portsmouth
32. Preston North End
33. Queens Park Rangers
34. Sheffield United
35. Sheffield Wednesday
36. Southampton
37. Stoke City
38. Sunderland
39. Swansea City
40. Tottenham Hotspur
41. Watford
42. West Bromwich Albion
43. West Ham United
44. Wolverhampton Wanderers
45. Salford City
46. Charlton Athletic
47. Exeter City
48. Leyton Orient
49. Bristol Rovers
50. Dagenham & Redbridge
51. Accrington Stanley
52. Lincoln City
53. Tamworth
54. Birmingham City
55. Mansfield Town
56. Peterborough United
57. Stockport County
58. Wycombe Wanderers
59. Morecambe
60. Bromley
61. Doncaster Rovers
62. Reading
63. Harrogate Town
64. Wigan Athletic
How much prizemoney money could Sunderland make from the FA Cup?
Sunderland could scoop a whopping £115k if they manage to win their third-round tie with more money on offer later in the competition:
Third round proper winners: £115,000
Third round proper losers: £25,000
Fourth round proper winners: £120,000
Fifth round proper winners: £225,000
Quarter-final winners: £450,000
Semi-final winners: £1,000,000
Semi-final losers: £500,000
Final runners-up: £1,000,000
Final winners: £2,000,000
When will the ties be played?
The third-round ties will be played between Friday 10 January 2025 and Monday 13 January 2025.
The main dates for the remaining rounds are as follows:
Third Round Proper: Saturday 11 January 2025
Fourth Round Proper: Saturday 8 February 2025
Fifth Round Proper: Saturday 1 March 2025
Quarter Final: Saturday 29 March 2025
Semi Final - Saturday 26 April 2025
Final: Saturday 17 May 2025
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.