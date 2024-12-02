Sunderland agreed a wage with Italian legend Giorgio Chiellini but seemingly wouldn’t pay the transfer fee

Roy Keane and Giorgio Chiellini have reflected on the Italy legend’s failed move to Sunderland in 2007.

The Black Cats were linked with the central defender after Keane had masterminded Sunderland’s promotion to the Premier League as champions of the second tier. The former Manchester United man would keep the Wearsiders in the top flight before leaving midway through the following campaign.

Chiellini went on to make 561 appearances in all competitions for the Old Lady of Italian football and 716 in total across his other clubs, winning Serie A a whopping nine times alongside the European Championships at the expense of England with Italy.

Speaking together on an episode of The Overlap, Keane and Chiellini reflected on the failed move with the former Juventus man claiming he was keen on working with the ex-Manchester United captain.

Roy Keane: “You played for Juventus against Sunderland in 2007, just a pre-season friendly, and after the game, people who were walking with Sunderland were saying that you could be available, you were a young player. I think there were definitely chats where maybe they were saying...

Giorgio Chiellini: “I said yes. I said yes to wages.”

Giorgio Chiellini: “Not to Sunderland but to him (Keane)!”

Roy Keane: “But obviously, this was of course issues with money and transfer, but I think they were saying about £10million or £12million at the time but you were just young.”

Giorgio Chiellini: “£10million to £15million.”

Jamie Carragher: “Is that the wages?

Roy Keane: “That was for the agent In 2007, I think!”

Ian Wright: “What position was he playing in? Was he playing left-back?

Giorgio Chiellini: “Left-back.”

Roy Kane: “You still played left-back.”