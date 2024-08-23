Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It has already been a season of wildly contrasting emotions for National League club Gateshead - and it’s only three weeks old.

You could forgive Gateshead manager Rob Elliot for being unsure of what emotion to feel after a desperately unfortunate opening fortnight to the National League season.

After a promising pre-season campaign brought wins over the likes of Sunderland and Carlisle United, the Heed hit the ground running with a 5-1 hammering of Ebbsfleet United on the opening day of the new season. The joy of captain Greg Olley’s first senior hat-trick was somewhat tempered as the Heed skipper stood with the matchball in the aftermath of the win, only to be asked questions about an unfortunate injury suffered by team-mate Joe Grayson in the final minute of the game.

Seven days later, it would be Olley who would be hit by injury, but fortune had nothing to do with his blow as a reckless challenge from Woking defender Dion Kelly-Evans left the former Newcastle United and Hull City midfielder requiring lengthy treatment before being transferred to hospital. Olley underwent surgery in London on Sunday morning and will now begin a gruelling recovery process that will ensure he will play no further part in the Heed’s season.

Gateshead celebrate Callum Whelan's goal in their 5-1 win against Ebbsfleet United (photo Emilio Kirtley) | Emilio Kirtley

Yet even without Olley, Grayson and the equally influential Robbie Tinkler, Elliot’s side battled to a 1-1 draw at FC Halifax Town and will now head into Saturday lunchtime’s home clash with Yeovil Town knowing a win would temporarily move them to the top of the National League table. So with positivity of on-field performances meeting the contrasting anger and frustration of devastating injury blows, how does Elliot feel?

He told The Echo: “We’ve had good results on paper but because of the way the injuries came, with Joe’s being in the last minute of a game and being so serious, and then Greg’s being what that was, it doesn’t really feel like it was the start of the season it should have been. But the pleasing thing is the lads have continued their form from pre-season, no matter what the circumstances were and if you are going to be a successful team, you have to deal with adversity. We just have to adapt as a squad and make sure the strength is in the squad, and not just about the 11 players on the pitch.”

The loss of Olley, so often a talismanic figure who inspires team-mates, coaches and supporters alike, feels particularly cruel for Elliot and his backroom staff. After being robbed of the services of their captain for a large part of last season after he suffered ligament damage, Olley returned to captain his side to their historic FA Trophy Final win over Solihull Moors, a moment that solidified his place as a bonafide club legend. Rather than rueing their misfortune, Elliot, his staff, the Heed squad and the supporters, who have launched a crowdfunder to aid Olley’s recovery, are only focused on their club captain’s welfare.

He said: “We are just gutted for Greg because it’s such a serious injury and we just want to make sure he is ok. We wanted him to be in the best place he could be, he was, he got taken into London to see the best surgeon and the operation went really well, which is good. So it’s now about the long road to recovery for Greg and we will support him right the way through all of that. There will be a lot to sink in over the next few weeks and months but we just want Greg to be in a place where he can be as comfortable as possible, getting the best treatment. There was a lot that the Woking doctor and Fraser Bell (Gateshead physio) had to do and we have to say thank you to the Woking doctor and Fraser was fantastic the way he dealt with the situation.”

Olley’s influence on the Gateshead dressing room was never more evident than the aftermath of his devastating injury, where several of his team-mates were left visibly upset by what they had witnessed. Yet the Heed skipper urged his side to finish the game, despite an abandonment of the fixture being offered to Elliot and his squad by the match officials.

“I was very angry and upset and I didn’t want to play,” explained the former Newcastle United goalkeeper. “But Greg wanted us to play and he said they were down to ten men so we had to go out and play. You know I’m so glad we did, the lads rallied around, they wanted to play for Greg and it would have been a travesty not to have won the game and to leave the game with just that situation. Even in the situation he was in, Greg was still acting like a captain - but the spirit and togetherness in this group is incredible and I know that will be key for this year and it will be key for Greg and Joe Grayson, two brilliant lads who epitomise us and we just want to do them proud and attack the season with the way we play.”

Gateshead interim manager Rob Elliot (photo Charlie Waugh) | Charlie Waugh

The next challenge for Elliot and his players as they continue to go into battle without Olley and Grayson will come on Saturday when they face a Yeovil side who brought an abrupt end to their FA Cup run last season by inflicting a first round defeat on Gateshead at Huish Park. The Glovers will travel to the International Stadium for a lunchtime kick-off (12.30pm) hoping to replicate that success - and although he is focused on the meeting with Mark Cooper’s side, Elliot has conceded he may need to ‘manage his squad’ with a trip to Oldham Athletic coming just over 48 hours later.

“We played against them in the FA Cup last season and they were a National League side then in my opinion. They had a really successful season and they have carried that momentum with them. They are big, they are strong and they are organised. They play good football and we know it’s going to be a difficult game. We just have to make sure we carry on any momentum we have from the start of the season and carry it into Saturday - but we have to be mindful there is a game 48 hours later as well. With that game in mind, we have to manage the squad because it’s needless to playing games in such a short space of time. We will have to pick two teams as best we can and hope we can adjust and protect the lads.”

Elliot could hand a debut to former Chelsea and Crewe Alexandra midfielder Charlie Colkett after he joined the Heed on a one-year deal in midweek. Brandon Haunstrup could make his first start since re-joining the Heed earlier this month and defender Jean Belehouan in line to make his home debut after starting Tuesday’s draw at Halifax.