Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The former Sunderland man has found himself a new club in non-league ahead of the 2024-25 season

Former Sunderland man Jordan Cook has found himself a new club in non-league football.

The 34-year-old attacker started his career with the Wearsiders as a youngster and made three Premier League appearances during the 2010-11 season. Cook spent time on loan at Darlington, Walsall and Carlisle United while with Sunderland before sealing a permanent switch to Charlton Athletic in 2012.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Cook has now signed a one-year deal with Shildon in non-league ahead of the 2024-25 season having played with Blyth Spartans last campaign. Cook has also enjoyed stints with Hartlepool United and Gateshead in recent years.

Shildon figure Chris Hughes said “We are delighted Jordan has signed for Shildon AFC. It is something we have been working on for the last few weeks and it is pleasing to get it over the line.

“We consciously kept some of our budget back so we were ready if the right player came along. We feel Jordan is the right player to help us improve and also bring his experience to the squad.”