The Heed kick off their National League campaign with a home game against Ebbsfleet United on Saturday.

Robbie Tinkler admitted his love for Gateshead was a key factor in his decision to pen a new one-year deal with the National League club.

The former Middlesbrough defender is currently in his third stint at the International Stadium after enjoying spells with Aldershot Town and York City earlier in his career. Now 28, Tinkler has become synonymous Gateshead after helping the club to their National League North title win in 2022 and FA Trophy Final appearances in the last two seasons.

With an overwhelmingly positive pre-season campaign now behind them, Rob Elliot’s side will kick off their bid for promotion into the EFL with a home game against Ebbsfleet United on Saturday as they look to move on from the disappointment of missing out on a play-off spot due to a dispute over a ten-year security of tenure at the International Stadium last season. With the new season now just hours away, Tinkler enthused about what could lie ahead for his side and insisted anything could happen over the coming months.

He told The Echo: “We are looking good at the moment and if we can keep everyone fit and keep firing, maybe make some additions, deal with what you go through in a season, who knows what can happen. It’s not always smooth sailing as we found out with everything that went on last season but the simple fact is I wouldn’t have re-signed here if I didn’t love it. We are all hoping this is the season.”

Tinkler admitted the Heed squad took a little time to move on from the disappointment of being removed from the National League play-offs last season - but stressed their FA Trophy Final win against Solihull Moors played a significant role in the recovery process as they now look to build on the momentum caused by their Wembley triumph.

He said: “I think we had to (move on) because we had a week where we had a lull after we found out the bad news but we have pushed it away, put it behind us and we’ve moved on. We had something to achieve with the FA Trophy Final, which did what we wanted to do there, and now we are back to square one with a new season ahead of us. I think we have to exceed what is expected of us and the difficult thing for us is that we have lost that surprise element. Everyone will look at us and know we play good football so we will have to adapt our game to make sure we get the results we need to achieve what we want to achieve.”

Tinkler could be joined the in the Heed lineup by several summer signings when their season gets underway on Saturday as the likes of Jacob Butterfield, Owen Oseni and Tiernan Brooks are all in contention.