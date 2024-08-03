Gateshead land former Luton Town youngster as Elliot looks forward to new season

Gateshead have continued their summer recruitment with an impressive double swoop.

Gateshead manager Rob Elliot has believes new signing Tyrelle Newton shown ‘everything he wanted’ throughout his trial period with the National League club.

The 20-year-old midfielder was released by Championship club Luton Town earlier this year after earning senior experience during loan spells with the likes of Isthmian League side Cheshunt and National League South outfit Hemel Hempstead Town. After leaving the Hatters without making a first-team appearance, Newton joined Gateshead on trial earlier in pre-season following a tip-off from the agent of former Heed loan star Mamadou Jobe. A first appearance came during the 2-1 win against Sunderland before Newton continued to impress against the likes of Middlesbrough and Carlisle United.

Tyrelle Newton has joined Gateshead on a two-year deal after impressing on trial (photo Jack McGraghan/Gateshead) | Jack McGraghan/Gateshead

His performances persuaded Elliot and the Heed hierarchy to offer the midfielder a two-year contract with the club holding an option of a 12-month extension. Gateshead remain in talks with a defender as they aim to round off their summer recruitment following the signings of experienced striker Mark Beck and Newton - and Elliot has revealed why he was so keen to conclude a deal for the latter.

He told The Echo: “He’s come in as a trialist and he’s done very well for us in training and in games. We were lucky to get him but it came through Mamadou Jobe’s agent, who suggested we take a look at him and he take a look at us. He’s settled in with the group very well and the lads have made him feel welcome. He’s showed everything we wanted, he’s young, he’s energetic, he’s comfortable on the ball and he looks to make things happen. He gives us another option in the squad and we are looking forward to seeing what he can do during his time here.”

Gateshead rounded off their pre-season schedule with a home game against Farsley Celtic on Saturday and it would be safe to say their preparations for the new National League season have gone well after they showed up well in friendly fixtures against the likes of Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Carlisle United. With the countdown to the first league game against Ebbsfleet United now well underway, Elliot believes the attitude and consistency shown by his squad have given him reason to be enthusiastic about what the coming months could hold for his side.

He said: “I couldn’t be more proud of the lads, irregardless of how the season starts. Everything I ask of them, everything they ask of each other, it’s been top class. The new lads have come in and they’ve been so refreshing, it’s been a good pre-season. You get nervous saying that because pre-season doesn’t really mean anything but I think it does if you show consistency and keep pushing boundaries, which I think we have done over the last month.”