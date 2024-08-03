Sunderland AFC have condemned “shameful” scenes of disorder in the city centre on Friday evening after rioters battled police following a planned protest linked to the Southport knife attack.

In a post on X, Sunderland condemned the violence and said the city “will forever be for all”.

The club said: “Tonight’s shameful scenes do not represent our culture, our history, or our people.

“Our great city is built on togetherness and acceptance, and Sunderland will forever be for all. We are stronger as one community. Now. Then. Always.”

Hundreds of people gathered in Keel Square, many of them draped in England flags, with some members of the crowd chanting in support of Tommy Robinson, while others shouted insults about Islam.

Mounted police followed the march, along with officers in vans who battled their way through traffic to keep up.

However, some protesters descended into violence, setting an overturned car on fire, while others targeted a mosque.

Police in protective gear came under sustained attack as rioters set off fire extinguishers on them on High West Street.

There was also a stand off between police and protesters outside a mosque in Sunderland’s St Mark’s Road.

Police in riot gear came under attack with stones and beer cans thrown.

Chief Superintendent Helena Barron said in a statement: “Anyone involved in the disorder we have seen can expect to be dealt with robustly – and that action has already begun.

“Eight people have so far been arrested for a range of offences, including violent disorder and burglary.

“A full investigation is now under way to identify anyone else responsible.

“I want to make it absolutely clear that the disorder, violence and damage which has occurred will not be tolerated.”