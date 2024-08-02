'You don't speak for Sunderland' - North East Mayor slams 'appalling' scenes in city

The Northumbria PCC, Kim McGuinness, has hit out at government plans to crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

‘You don’t speak for Sunderland’

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s the message from North East Mayor Kim McGuinness after ugly scenes broke out in Sunderland in the wake of the Southport stabbings.

Far-right activists arranged a protest in the city centre for 7pm to demonstrate against ‘immigration’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, a mosque in the Millfield area was besieged by an angry mob, with mounted officers keeping them at bay.

It followed violent scenes in other towns and cities in the UK.

Read More Overturned set alight and police sprayed with fire extinguisher in Sunderland

Mayor McGuinness, who previously served as Police and Crime Commissioner for Northumbria, condemned the scenes and said those responsible stood for ‘nothing but thuggery’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I’m appalled by scenes from Sunderland. Make no mistake, if your response to tragedy is to use it to commit violence, to abuse others, attack the police and damage property you stand for nothing except thuggery.

“It’s not protest. It’s crime and disorder. You don’t speak for Sunderland. You don’t speak for this region.

“Those grieving in Southport will take no comfort from this.”