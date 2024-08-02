'You don't speak for Sunderland' - North East Mayor slams 'appalling' scenes in city
That’s the message from North East Mayor Kim McGuinness after ugly scenes broke out in Sunderland in the wake of the Southport stabbings.
Far-right activists arranged a protest in the city centre for 7pm to demonstrate against ‘immigration’.
A car was overturned and set on fire, a police vehicle attacked, and officers pelted with missiles as they tried to keep the protestors under control.
Elsewhere, a mosque in the Millfield area was besieged by an angry mob, with mounted officers keeping them at bay.
It followed violent scenes in other towns and cities in the UK.
Mayor McGuinness, who previously served as Police and Crime Commissioner for Northumbria, condemned the scenes and said those responsible stood for ‘nothing but thuggery’.
She said: “I’m appalled by scenes from Sunderland. Make no mistake, if your response to tragedy is to use it to commit violence, to abuse others, attack the police and damage property you stand for nothing except thuggery.
“It’s not protest. It’s crime and disorder. You don’t speak for Sunderland. You don’t speak for this region.
“Those grieving in Southport will take no comfort from this.”