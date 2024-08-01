Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Championship transfer news as Sunderland and their league rivals prepare for the new campaign.

Championship club Blackburn have completed the signing of former Sunderland defender Danny Batth on a one-year deal.

The 33-year-old defender was named Sunderland’s supporters’ player of the season for the 2022/23 campaign but was allowed to leave and join Norwich last summer. Batth made just 16 Championship appearances during his one season at Carrow Road, though, and will be keen to gain more regular game time with Rovers.

Batth signed for Sunderland from Stoke in January 2022 and helped the Black Cats win promotion from League One. The defender also had loan spells at Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough during a ten-year spell at Wolves.

Sunderland will face Blackburn in the Championship on Boxing Day at Ewood Park, before the reverse fixture at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, April 25, 2025.