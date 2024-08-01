Latest Sunderland transfer links concerning Pierre Ekwah as West Ham retain sell-on clause amid interest
Sunderland midfielder Pierre Ekwah is once again said to be attracting Premier League interest.
The 22-year-old made 40 Championship appearances for the Black Cats last season but has been sidelined with a back injury in recent weeks, meaning he’s missed the Black Cats’ pre-season friendlies against Blackpool and Bradford.
It was claimed last month Italian side Udinese were interested in Ekwah, while Premier League sides Crystal Palace and Fulham have been credited with interest over the past 12 months.
Leicester are the latest team to be linked with the midfielder, with AfricaFoot reporting ‘scouts have approached the player's clan for additional information. An offer is said to be underway to convince Sunderland to let their player go.’
Sunderland signed Ekwah from West Ham in January 2022, with the Hammers said to have a 35 per cent sell-on clause if the player leaves Wearside. The midfielder has three years left on his contract at the Stadium of Light.
