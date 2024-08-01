Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland transfer gossip as Regis Le Bris’ side prepare for the new season.

Adil Aouchiche could be called up for Algeria’s national team next month - with suggestions he may also leave Sunderland.

The 22-year-old has represented France at youth level but is eligible to play for Algeria, where his parents were born. According to Algerian football outlet La Gazette du Fennec, ‘the Algerian Football Federation has recently officially obtained its qualification from FIFA’ for Aouchiche to play for the national team.

If Aouchiche does become eligible to play for Algeria, he could make his senior international debut during September’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Guinea and Liberia.

Algerian outlet DZfoot have also reported Aouchiche could earn an international call-up next month, adding ‘a departure from Sunderland this summer, again according to our information, would be a very plausible option for the player.’

Aouchiche joined Sunderland from French club Lorient last summer and made 28 Championship appearances during his first season in England, scoring twice.