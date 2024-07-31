Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new TV deal will transform the experience of watching and following Sunderland this season

Sunderland fans were given a big insight into the way the EFL's new TV deal with Sky Sports is going to transform the experience of following and watching the club from this season onwards.

More games are going to be broadcast from the EFL than ever before as part of the agreement, which is expected to deliver a seven-figure financial boost to second-tier clubs. The EFL are predicting that around half of each Championship club's fixtures will be broadcast and in order to offset the disruption to matchgoing fans, they have committed to giving significantly increased advanced notice of their selections.

As such, they revealed all of the Sunderland fixtures selected for broadcast up until the FA Cup Third Round weekend in mid-January on Tuesday. However, that only scratches the surface of what we will see across the campaign. Every Carabao Cup tie is going to be broadcast, as well as every midweek fixture, every bank holiday fixture and all of the fixtures on the final day of the regular season. As such, while the dates and kick off times remain subject to change, we can make a strong assumption as to a number of games which will be broadcast in the second half of the campaign.

While some of the selections will be available on the Sky Sports Football channel, the rest will be broadcast on a new channel called Sky Sports +. This will be free to all exiting Sky Sports customers and will also form part of a revamped mobile app, with Sky previously committing to improved coverage. On regular weekends, fans will be able to watch seven fixtures across the three EFL divisions.

Sunderland's confirmed and likely TV selections

Saturday August 10th v Cardiff City (A) 12.30pm kick off

Tuesday August 13th v Preston North End (A) 7.45pm kick off

Sunday August 18th v Sheffield Wednesday (H) Midday kick off

Saturday September 21st v Middlesbrough (A) 12.30 pm kick off

Friday October 4th v Leeds United (H) 8pm kick off

Sunday October 20th v Hull City (A) 3pm kick off

Wednesday November 6th v Preston North End (A) 8pm kick off

Tuesday November 26th v West Bromwich Albion (H) 8pm kick off

Friday November 29th v Sheffield United (A) 8pm kick off

Saturday December 7th v Stoke City (H) 12.30pm kick off

Wednesday January 1st v Sheffield United (H) 8pm kick off

Sunday January 5th v Portsmouth (H) 3pm kick off

Tuesday January 21st v Derby County (A) date/kick off time TBC

Wednesday February 12th v Luton Town (H) date/kick off time TBC

Tuesday March 11th v Preston North End (H) date/kick off time TBC

Tuesday April 8th v Norwich City (A) date/kick off time TBC

Friday April 18th v Bristol City (A) date/kick off time TBC

Monday April 21st v Blackburn Rovers (H) date/kick off time TBC