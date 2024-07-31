The nineteen Sunderland games already confirmed for TV coverage as Sky Sports revolution begins
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland fans were given a big insight into the way the EFL's new TV deal with Sky Sports is going to transform the experience of following and watching the club from this season onwards.
More games are going to be broadcast from the EFL than ever before as part of the agreement, which is expected to deliver a seven-figure financial boost to second-tier clubs. The EFL are predicting that around half of each Championship club's fixtures will be broadcast and in order to offset the disruption to matchgoing fans, they have committed to giving significantly increased advanced notice of their selections.
As such, they revealed all of the Sunderland fixtures selected for broadcast up until the FA Cup Third Round weekend in mid-January on Tuesday. However, that only scratches the surface of what we will see across the campaign. Every Carabao Cup tie is going to be broadcast, as well as every midweek fixture, every bank holiday fixture and all of the fixtures on the final day of the regular season. As such, while the dates and kick off times remain subject to change, we can make a strong assumption as to a number of games which will be broadcast in the second half of the campaign.
While some of the selections will be available on the Sky Sports Football channel, the rest will be broadcast on a new channel called Sky Sports +. This will be free to all exiting Sky Sports customers and will also form part of a revamped mobile app, with Sky previously committing to improved coverage. On regular weekends, fans will be able to watch seven fixtures across the three EFL divisions.
Sunderland's confirmed and likely TV selections
Saturday August 10th v Cardiff City (A) 12.30pm kick off
Tuesday August 13th v Preston North End (A) 7.45pm kick off
Sunday August 18th v Sheffield Wednesday (H) Midday kick off
Saturday September 21st v Middlesbrough (A) 12.30 pm kick off
Friday October 4th v Leeds United (H) 8pm kick off
Sunday October 20th v Hull City (A) 3pm kick off
Wednesday November 6th v Preston North End (A) 8pm kick off
Tuesday November 26th v West Bromwich Albion (H) 8pm kick off
Friday November 29th v Sheffield United (A) 8pm kick off
Saturday December 7th v Stoke City (H) 12.30pm kick off
Wednesday January 1st v Sheffield United (H) 8pm kick off
Sunday January 5th v Portsmouth (H) 3pm kick off
Tuesday January 21st v Derby County (A) date/kick off time TBC
Wednesday February 12th v Luton Town (H) date/kick off time TBC
Tuesday March 11th v Preston North End (H) date/kick off time TBC
Tuesday April 8th v Norwich City (A) date/kick off time TBC
Friday April 18th v Bristol City (A) date/kick off time TBC
Monday April 21st v Blackburn Rovers (H) date/kick off time TBC
Saturday May 3rd v QPR (H) date/kick off time TBC
