'Genuinely superb' - Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after Bradford City game - including 8/10

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith
Published 30th Jul 2024, 21:29 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2024, 21:30 BST

Phil Smith’s player ratings as Sunderland faced Bradford City at Valley Parade during pre-season

Abdoullah Ba made his first appearance of Sunderland’s pre-season campaign at Valley Parade on Tuesday evening. Ba had been recovering from a minor knock but has returned to full training in recent weeks.

As expected, Regis Le Bris made 11 changes to his starting XI from the 1-0 win over Blackpool with Leo Hjelde also passed fit to start. Hjelde missed out on the squad on Saturday due to a minor calf problem.

Elliot Embleton was named in the starting XI despite speculation linking him with a move to Blackpool. None of those who started at Bloomfield Road on Saturday have travelled with the group, with a bench made up of academy players named.

Luis Hemir was also been named on the bench. Pierre Ekwah remains absent with a back problem, having not featured since the opening game of the club’s pre-season camp in Spain.

Sunderland went 2-0 down in the first half to goals from Calum Kavanagh and Andy Cook. Romaine Mundle pulled one back for the visitors in the second stanza.

Here, we take a look at how Phil Smith rated Sunderland’s players against Bradford City:

Little he could do about either goal, let down by those in front of him. Distribution improved from his debut in Spain, calm in the main. 6

1. Simon Moore

Little he could do about either goal, let down by those in front of him. Distribution improved from his debut in Spain, calm in the main. 6

Couldn’t clear his lines for Cook’s opener and couldn’t stop Bradford getting free down his flank for the second. Difficult night for the full back. 4

2. Timothee Pembele

Couldn't clear his lines for Cook's opener and couldn't stop Bradford getting free down his flank for the second. Difficult night for the full back. 4

Asked to play out of position at full back and understandably struggled to make much of an impact going forward. Quieter than his impressive performances in Spain. 5

3. Joe Anderson

Asked to play out of position at full back and understandably struggled to make much of an impact going forward. Quieter than his impressive performances in Spain. 5

One or two loose passes but generally composed on the ball and made some important defensive interventions. Can be pleased with his performance even if it was a tough night generally. 6

4. Zak Johnson

One or two loose passes but generally composed on the ball and made some important defensive interventions. Can be pleased with his performance even if it was a tough night generally. 6

