Abdoullah Ba made his first appearance of Sunderland’s pre-season campaign at Valley Parade on Tuesday evening. Ba had been recovering from a minor knock but has returned to full training in recent weeks.

As expected, Regis Le Bris made 11 changes to his starting XI from the 1-0 win over Blackpool with Leo Hjelde also passed fit to start. Hjelde missed out on the squad on Saturday due to a minor calf problem.

Elliot Embleton was named in the starting XI despite speculation linking him with a move to Blackpool. None of those who started at Bloomfield Road on Saturday have travelled with the group, with a bench made up of academy players named.

Luis Hemir was also been named on the bench. Pierre Ekwah remains absent with a back problem, having not featured since the opening game of the club’s pre-season camp in Spain.

Sunderland went 2-0 down in the first half to goals from Calum Kavanagh and Andy Cook. Romaine Mundle pulled one back for the visitors in the second stanza.

Here, we take a look at how Phil Smith rated Sunderland’s players against Bradford City:

1 . Simon Moore Little he could do about either goal, let down by those in front of him. Distribution improved from his debut in Spain, calm in the main. 6 Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2 . Timothee Pembele Couldn’t clear his lines for Cook’s opener and couldn’t stop Bradford getting free down his flank for the second. Difficult night for the full back. 4 | Ian Horrocks Photo Sales

3 . Joe Anderson Asked to play out of position at full back and understandably struggled to make much of an impact going forward. Quieter than his impressive performances in Spain. 5 Photo: Ian Horrocks Photo Sales