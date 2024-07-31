Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland fell to a 2-1 defeat against Bradford City in their penultimate pre-season friendly

Here, Phil Smith takes you through his key takeaways from the game...

Sunderland were poor - but history is there to offer a bit of perspective..

This was a disappointing night for Sunderland and there's no point even trying to disguise it. Bradford City were more than deserving of their win across the 90 minutes, producing more intensity and aggression in their game. Sunderland looked disjointed and it was one of those nights where you couldn't really work out what the game plan was supposed to be.

If it leaves you with some concern about the depth of the squad and the potential impact of a few key injuries, then that's understandable. We should take some lessons from history, though, and ensure there is a little bit of nuance to any discussion of the result. These kinds of results are fairly commonplace in pre-season with heavily rotated teams often including players fighting their way back from injury, players operating out of their strongest position and in entirely new partnerships with team mates. Committed EFL teams really focusing in on their opening game of the campaign can catch you out. It happened to Sunderland two years ago at this very venue, when Alex Neil's reshuffled team fell to a very poor 2-0 defeat to the same opposition. The Black Cats were deeply unconvincing in that game but started the season well and even despite Neil's departure would go on to finish sixth.

Which isn't to say there should be any complacency, Neil made clear afterwards that he needed new additions and the subsequent arrivals of Ellis Simms and Amad were vital in the success that followed. As was the case then, it's clear that this Sunderland side is not complete and a strong end to the transfer window is absolutely vital. Which brings us onto the next point...

Sunderland's success this season remains dependent on a couple of factors

Is Sunderland's true level what they showed to finish sixth under Mowbray, or sixteenth under Beale and Dodds? The reality is clearly somewhere in the middle and this year the Championship is unlikely to play out much differently to previous years, where a small amount of points separates a large number of teams. Luck with injuries and clever dealing in the transfer market will again be key. Whether Sunderland can fight their way to the upper end of that pack right now feels largely reliant on their striker recruitment, and what happens with Jack Clarke in the coming weeks. Eliezer Mayenda has done well in pre-season and shown real signs of long-term promise but cannot be expected to lead the line on his own, and it has to be said that this game was a difficult one for Nazariy Rusyn. Penalty-box presence was this team's biggest issue last season and right now, the signs of progress are mixed. Strong reinforcements in this position still feel utterly vital to the team's prospects.

On the Clarke front, it must be said that this was a genuinely superb display from Romaine Mundle. The winger showed very similar attributes to Clarke in the way he carried the ball long distances and took his goal with real confidence. The intensity with which he played to try and get Sunderland back into the game was also really impressive. If Clarke went he couldn't be expected to carry that burden alone just yet, but you can increasingly see why Sunderland moved so quickly to sign him permanently when he became available last January. It was one big positive on a night where some of the other key concerns about the campaign ahead were magnified.

If Embleton goes it will leave me with mixed feelings

You can see why there's strong talk of a potential return to Blackpool for Elliot Embleton. Sunderland are stacked in midfield, attacking midfield and the wide areas. Embleton has had rotten luck with injuries and needs to play every week having now turned 25. He's in the last year of his contract, Blackpool is a club where he's thrived before, the same head coach is still in place and he would be the main man in that team. There's a lot that makes sense. Yet it would leave feeling just a touch uneasy. Embleton improved as the game went on here, signs of the old sharpness coming back in his longest appearance since October 2022. And what Embleton has proven over a long period is that if you keep him on the pitch for long enough, his quality and willingness to take risks in the final third will eventually lead to important goal contributions. While competition in the squad is significant, there aren't too many who can match Embleton's track record of big moments. It would be a risk to let him go, even if there are understandable reasons for it.

Adil Aouchiche is a real enigma for Regis Le Bris

This was a big opportunity for Aouchiche to impress and in the first half he looked as if it would pass him by. Sunderland had laboured to the break and the attacking midfielder cut a frustrated figure as headed for the tunnel. The second half was much better, drawing a strong save from Sam Walker as he burst into the box to meet a cross before his seriously excellent assist for Mundle on his weaker foot. He has such quality and generally speaking an impressive work rate, but consistency just now remains elusive.

Outgoing transfer business now likely to step up