Romaine Mundle remains relaxed amid a tough pre-season under Régis Le Bris

Sunderland winger Romaine Mundle says pre-season has been tough under new head coach Régis Le Bris but does not feel pressure to perform.

The former Tottenham winger was Sunderland’s only bright spark as Le Bris’ side lost 2-1 to League Two Bradford City at Valley Parade on Tuesday night. The Black Cats dell two goals down before Mundle pulled one back with a stunning individual effort.

“Yeah, I think it was an all right night,” Mundle said when asked about his performance. “I hit some personal targets, so yeah, it was a good night. I just think pre-season is just a fresh start for everyone. A fresh start to impress and show everyone what you're really made of. I thought that pre-season has been very nice.”

Asked if he felt pressure to perform and stake a claim for a starting spot, Mundle said: “I don't feel that there's pressure, but at the end of the day, the manager picks the team and we'll just continue working hard.

“Everyone's fighting for their place in the team, but it's just competitive and it's to uplift the whole team as well. So everyone needs it. It makes everyone train and play games 110 per cent So I feel like it's perfect. I think it's been a tough few weeks with a couple of games.